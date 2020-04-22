During times of crisis and struggle we learn things about ourselves and others. In that regard, the COVID-19 outbreak has been an amazing learning experience.
Prior to the enactment of the statewide March 25 Stay and Home order it was unknown how people would react and what level of compliance would be obtained.
The Stay at Home order closed schools, canceled many events, meetings and activities, closed or altered many businesses and imposed social distancing standards. Those are dramatic changes in the way we live.
The first thing we learned is overall we can respond to a call to save lives by changing our behavior and making significant sacrifices.
Compliance has not been perfect, but the vast majority of people have complied. If you look at the state and local statistics, compliance levels have been high enough to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of people who died of COVID-19 complications.
Of course, even though we now know we could do this for a month, we still don’t know how much longer we could maintain this behavior. That is a reflection of the difficulty of the challenge.
The rapidity in which we’ve changed the way we view previously innocent behavior is pretty startling. A scene as innocuous as people crowded around a table sharing a meal triggers a “what are those people thinking?” response. A pickup game of basketball in the park is almost certain to lead to a call to the police.
There are times when many of us wonder about “man’s inhumanity to man.” But the COVID-19 crisis shows that people will step up and do their best to save the lives of others — something to remember when you find yourself thinking that people exclusively are driven by self-interest.
A couple other lessons jump out from the past month:
n We need each other. We need each other in the big picture sense, but also in the day-to-day mundane details level. We need to joke with coworkers. We need to have coffee with a friend. We need to meet buddies for a pint after work. We need a night out with the girls. We need to punctuate big moments with a high-five, elaborate handshake or hug. We need stand around bs’ing, as if we had nothing better to do (distinctly different from standing around bs’ing because you have nothing better to do).
All that stuff we took for granted, we need.
Even in a county where people like to have their space, enjoy getting away from it all on a hike, trail ride or favorite fishing spot, we crave person-to-person interactions.
At some point we will be able to come up with ballpark estimates on the financial costs of COVID-19, but the mental/emotional/psychological toll will be significant and lingering.
n We’re adaptable. The speed at which people have adjusted the ways they communicate and collaborate has been impressive. The technology has been with us for a while but the use of telecommuting and video conferencing has suddenly become a necessary tool to master. And people have.
What we’ve been doing this past month and will continue doing in the weeks and months to come will change the way we do business, perform our jobs and access services such as health care. We’ll take the most useful of what we’ve experienced and incorporate that in the way we live our lives.
We are in the midst of a historic event. We are writing our own chapter. It still feels like a cliffhanger. No one is expecting “happily ever after,” but we will move forward to the best of our ability. If this has shown us anything, is that we are capable of that.