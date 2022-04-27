This is where hate takes us.
What’s more All-American and wholesome than a high school ASB election? Typically they involve creative posters, kids learning to speak in front of a crowd, a candidate promising to book better bands for the school dances, etc. This month the ASB election had to be modified at Ellensburg High School to account for not just cyberbullying but vandalism and possibly acts of violence.
Why? The answer appears to be because two of the candidates identify as LGBTQ+.
Not that they were running on their sexual preference — in both cases the students had been involved in student government through their school years. It seems like an intrusion to even mention sexual orientation. What is more private and personal than who a person loves or even crushes? If you ever find yourself wondering about another person’s sexual orientation, the answer is “it’s none of your beeswax.” Unfortunately, when the personal becomes political, all sense of decency is lost.
What’s different this year? This is the year hate has found a resurgence, a path to political power. It is being packaged and promoted across the nation in bills like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay,” bill and multiple other pieces of legislation targeting gay and transgender juveniles.
Too many of us have watched this unfold across the nation, listened to rantings from politicians about teachers “grooming” children in K-3, somehow luring them into a life of same-sex relationships and thought, “This is ridiculous, no one would believe that. It is simple enough to review the K-3 sex-ed curriculum and see that is just not there. Better yet, spend 10 minutes in a K-3 classroom.”
But the reality is if you’re not in the vortex, you don’t understand the vortex. The vortex is created through a combination of internet/social media sites and commenters, Fox News, manipulative politicians and assorted community “leaders.”
Inside the vortex is driven by fear. If you’re a person whose biggest fear is your child will someday come to you and say he or she is gay or transgender the vortex says, “Obviously, it’s not your fault. It’s the media, the schools, and liberals polluting their minds. For gosh sake, the schools have made your kid wear a mask for the past two years, there is no limit to the horrors they are capable of inflicting.”
The trick of the vortex is it swirls people, detaching them from the reality in which they live and feeding them an intoxicating narrative, “Nothing that you perceive that is going wrong with the world, your life or the lives of your children, is your fault. It can all be blamed on others who do not share your values, beliefs and ideology.”
It’s a narrative as old as time, it just has a very modern, effective delivery system. The power is undeniable and must be acknowledged. The states most obsessed with banning transgender students from participating in high school sports have had zero documented incidents of transgender students participating in high school sports, yet state Legislatures dropped every other item of business as if the building was on fire and they needed to pass a bill to distribute buckets of water.
But this is not about people who hate. This is about the rest of us. When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states could not ban same-sex marriages, there was a sigh from many saying, “That’s done. People can now live a life where they can love who they love. Mission accomplished.”
The fact is people who were opposed to gay and transgender people living their lives with the same level of freedom as heterosexual people prior to the court ruling remain opposed regardless of what the court said. They’ve been consistent. They have a right to their views, they just don’t have the right to impose them on others.
But the majority of Americans support same-sex marriage and allowing people to live their lives with a high degree of personal freedom. That support though can no longer stay silent. We cannot assume we’ve built a self-sustaining societal structure that supports each and every individual to live their lives to the best of their ability.
This anti-freedom movement will not be contained in “those other states.” We’ve seen it manifest in our own community.
Stand up, speak out in private and in public. Let it be known there are no “others” to target. We are all others in our own way.
As much energy as there is in an angry mob (and it can be frighteningly intense), there is much more positive power in those united in love and support. That’s where hope, and our future, lies.