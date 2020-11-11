News of successful early trials of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday were cheered around the globe.
As this vaccine by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, as well as other efforts, advance in testing it is important to keep in mind how remarkable it is for a vaccine to be developed this rapidly.
There have been technological advancements in recent years that help speed the process, but to be talking about a potential vaccine less than a year since the outbreak is astounding.
It is also important to keep in mind that the U.S. and much of the world is struggling again with the spread of COVD-19 — putting stress on the medical and hospital systems. According to news reports, the U.S. has reported 100,000 new COVID-19 infections seven days in a row as of Monday and more than 59,200 people are hospitalized with the virus.
There is no vaccine at the moment. The only defense against the spread is our behavior — wearing a mask, washing hands, physically distancing and avoiding situations where people are not wearing masks or physically distancing.
As the weather cools and life shifts indoors, this is more of a challenge as are the approaching holidays with plans for gatherings of family and friends.
There is no doubt people are experiencing pandemic fatigue. A month or two or three of restricted contact and modified behavior is different than eight, nine months or more.
While a vaccine is still a ways off, progress does serve to give hope there is an end goal — that we’re not putting segments of our lives on hold indefinitely. This holiday season would and should be different but making sacrifices now may means fewer sacrifices in the future.
This year will be different so find ways to celebrate its difference — whether that is caroling by zoom or a rare outdoor Thanksgiving feast. This could be a holiday season you talk about for years to come.
In terms of Kittitas County, our active case numbers are higher than they’ve been at other times, but given the transitions to Central Washington University students back in town and K-12 schools shifting to some level of in-classroom instruction, the numbers are not bad.
One area of praise needs to be CWU students. As of Tuesday, there were 53 active COVID-19 cases in the county and only five were CWU students.
The argument that the county’s numbers are inflated by CWU students is not substantiate by the facts on the ground. Central has one outbreak in a residence hall, but the response to that by the health officials, the school and students was solid and limited the spread. There are numerous stories from college campuses across the nation where initial outbreaks were not stopped and spread extensively. Kudos to CWU students for behaving responsibly.
For the most part we, the year-round community, own our COVID-19 case load. The plus side, and it’s a big plus, is there are no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Kittitas County.
All of us need to remain committed to minimizing the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of our family, friends and neighbors. If vaccine progress continues this will mean we’ll have even more to celebrate in 2021.