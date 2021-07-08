Breaking news: City council meets.
What was once a routine, commonplace, twice-a-month public experience, was new again as the Ellensburg City Council on Tuesday physically gathered at City Hall, sitting at the same dais for a meeting.
Since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions in March of 2020, the council meetings have been virtual with council members participating from their homes, and the public logging in online as well.
Over the next weeks and months all public entities — county level, cities, schools, etc. — will be navigating their return to in-person public business, with perhaps all of them asking the same question: How can we keep the stuff we liked about virtual meetings?
And there was stuff to like. It is easier for the public to participate in an online meeting. You do not have to physically transport your body to a potentially inconvenient location to participate in the public process. You just logged on from home, said your piece, and logged off. In some situations this transformed a task that could consume hours in a day, to one that required a commitment of minutes.
If you happened to take part in any public meetings during COVID, you may have noticed there was pretty good levels of public participation — often higher than if the participation had required physical attendance.
It is true that virtual meetings skew the audience. You have to have a computer an internet connection in your home — particularly at a time when public computer access at libraries is limited. While it may seem like everyone has that, it is not universal. But a live meeting skews the audience as well. Many county commissioner meetings are during the work day. A lot of people cannot get to those meetings. Virtual may still be a challenge but it is more of a possibility.
What’s going to be a challenge for the elected boards, councils and commissions going forward will be melding the live and virtual. It is easier when everyone is on the same platform, but hopefully there will be creative solutions to maintain the options for public access after the return to more traditional meetings.
What would be interesting to know is how the various elected officials felt the virtual format influenced their interactions with fellow members and ultimately the decisions made.
Elected bodies got better at Zoom meetings as time went on. But there were still moments when conversation flow would be broken by, “just a second, let me unmute you.”
Also, conversations are different in person than online. Physical cues can be as important as words spoken in a conversation and that’s missing online.
Someone will likely study this at some point, but is it more or less likely for a person to feel pressured to vote with the majority when meeting in person or online? Do you feel less or more persuasive when making your argument online or in person?
This is a generalization, but it is probably better for elected boards to meet in person and for the public to have the option of in-person or online. How that works out, will be something we all follow in the weeks ahead.