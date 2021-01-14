There is something about Kittitas County that lends itself to stability.
Some of the more dramatic examples are the remarkably few mayors over the course of the history for both the Town of South Cle Elum and the City of Cle Elum.
People tend to stay in jobs longer as well. Central Washington University is announcing its new president this week, replacing James Gaudino who is leaving after 11 years. He is part of a lineage of CWU presidents, who almost all stayed on the job longer than the norm.
This week the Ellensburg City Manager John Akers announced he will retire on May 5. The city already has started its search.
Akers has been city manager for seven years, but has been employed by the city in varying capacities since 1992. Akers is part of roster of managers who have done exceptional work for the city, including Ted Barkley, David Moseley, going back to Doug Williams.
People looking at the city of Ellensburg need to separate views on the Ellensburg City Council and the city manager.
There is room for debate and criticism over council actions, but by metrics used to measure management — the city of Ellensburg is well managed. It is well managed in regards to financing, in terms of infrastructure and in terms of the city as a workplace. One of Ellensburg’s strengths over the years is it’s been managed by competent professionals.
The CWU presidency and the city manager of Ellensburg are two important jobs in the Kittitas Valley, both of which require competent occupants.
We will find out today who has been hired as the CWU president (as long as there are no last-second surprises). The city of Ellensburg hopes to make a decision on hiring by March.
Both are jobs that get more public notice when someone does not do them well. When someone manages a large entity like a university or city, if they do it well things go smoothly. It’s when you hear about horrific budget mismanagement or employee protests that you pay more attention to these jobs.
A reason for the longevity is the Kittitas Valley is a nice place to live. That attribute helps in attracting a large pool of applicants, which typically means it’s easier to find qualified people.
The city of Ellensburg position is a bit more complex than a normal small city. The city owns its own utility, which is unusual for city this size. Being a college town also means the necessity to be able to work with another large entity (a university). There is a definite symbiotic relationship between the city and the university.
If the city is a nice place to live with a functional level of services it helps the university attract quality staff. If the university is successful and thriving it creates a well-paid work force for the city and also generates revenue through multiple ways, including building permits.
Both the city and the university need to do well for each to do well.
Having both positions filled with new people at the same time is a coincidence but should also enable the occupants to develop a professional relationship from a fresh start.
Anytime these jobs change hands it is an opportunity to bring someone in with new views, ideas and talents. As well as Akers and Gaudino fulfilled their responsibilities, there is also an excitement to see what the next people will bring.