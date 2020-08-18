The big news last week was the vote by the Kittitas School Board to pursue having students return to the classroom for the start of the fall school year.
While this decision undoubtably will be cheered by many Kittitas students and families (in a survey 70% supported a return to the classroom) it does not necessarily guarantee Kittitas students will start the school year in the classroom.
What it means is Kittitas officials will present a plan that attempts to meet COVID-19 requirements for students to return to the classroom. The plan would need to be approved by the Kittitas County Public Health Department and the state Department of Health.
The question is whether that is currently possible. The Public Health Officers of Central Washington (including Kittitas) have recommended schools start the year online as has Gov. Jay Inslee.
Ellensburg and many other school districts pulled back on plans to have students in the classroom at least a couple a days a week after a surge in cases caused the county and state to recommend against that step.
Working in the favor of Kittitas is if it is possible to meet the requirements it is more likely to be done at a smaller school district. Partly it comes down to math. A district has x number of students and x amount of square classroom/facility square footage. A district can get creative in transforming spaces typically not used for instruction but eventually it comes down to the equation of whether the students can be adequately spaced.
Obviously, spacing is just one issue, but it is one that either can or cannot be addressed.
In its original plan, prior to the recent modification to start the year online, the Ellensburg School District planned to recalibrate whether it was possible to have students return full-time to the classroom after the end of fall quarter (November). This decision would be influenced by how many students opted to take the online academy. Depending on how many remaining wanted the in-class option the district would evaluate whether it was possible.
As we have learned over the course of this pandemic, it is hard to plan anything out more than a week or two. The numbers change. The county’s COVID-19 count is up right now, but in a month could be back down.
But there are unknowns out there. Central Washington University students return to campus in early September. The numbers will be less than usual but it will be the county’s first surge in residential population since March.
Just through anecdotal observations it seems like people are wearing masks, at least in the stores. But there have been instances of large gatherings, such as weddings, where mask and distancing protocols was not observed. Are people taking the recommended protocols seriously or not?
The best motivation for taking the protocols seriously is the desire to return to a sense of normalcy — including students returning to the classroom.
Whether you have a child in the Kittitas School District or not, you have a rooting interest in seeing the district succeed in devising a plan and strategy that safely returns children to the classroom. If it happens, it will take us all working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is a worthy cause.