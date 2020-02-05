Kittitas School District voters have the opportunity to upgrade and update the district’s facilities to meet the challenges to come.
The district is seeking a $13.2 million bond. According to information provided by the district, work to be completed includes:
n Replacing the primary building with an addition to the intermediate building.
n Constructing a new maintenance and transportation facility.
n Demolishing the old Kittitas High School, bus garage and primary building.
n Putting a new roof on the Jim Johnson Memorial Gymnasium.
n HVAC improvements for intermediate and secondary buildings.
n Safety and security upgrades at secondary building.
n Improve district office.
The current secondary school bond of $1 per $1,000 of assessed value is set to retire in 2021. The new bond would require a tax rate of $1.16 per $1,000 so in terms of the tax bill, property owners will see just a 16-cent increase if this bond is approved.
For those who track school building bond requests across the region, $13.2 million is extremely reasonable.
Kittitas officials have done a good job determining what is needed to keep facilities contemporary and functional. Over the years, Kittitas voters have responded to district requests for bonds and levies to maintain the quality of the local school district. There is no reason to not honor and support this request.
A couple of the major points are the new K-2 classrooms and updating facilities to meet modern security needs. All research points to the critical nature of the K-2 years in terms of long-term student success so that is a key area of investments for all school districts.
The unfortunate fact is schools need to invest is security measures regardless of where they are located — whether in urban areas or small towns.
The district has some old buildings it needs to demolish, but it is wisely maintaining the Johnson gym by installing a new roof. Gym space comes in handy for many school and community events. A gym is an asset that is well-used.
This proposal is a mix of replacing what needs to be replaced and retaining what can be retained.
Kittitas County is a collection of small school districts that remain because they are supported by their communities.
That support includes the financial element.
Kittitas takes pride in its schools and this project is one that deserves the community’s support.
The election is on Tuesday, Feb. 11. So far, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s website, about 17 percent of the ballots have been returned. It is a single issue ballot so if you live in the Kittitas School District make sure to complete the ballot and mail or return it prior to Tuesday.