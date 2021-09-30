Support Local Journalism


This state’s redistricting system is designed to discourage, if not prohibit, gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is when one political party draws legislative and congressional district boundary lines in such a way that benefits that political party. This is done in other states.

Washington has a Washington Redistricting Commission, which consists of two people appointed by the Democratic Party and two appointed by the Republican Party. Whatever maps are approved must receive a majority vote.

It is not impossible for the state Legislature to alter the maps approved Washington Redistricting Commission but it is difficult to do and it can’t alter them all that much.

But just because there is no gerrymandering, does not mean the maps are not drawn without political considerations.

The last time the maps were redrawn, Kittitas and Chelan counties were placed in the Cascades-crossing 8th Congressional District, with parts of King and Pierce counties. Kittitas County had been part of the 4th Congressional District.

At the time the 8th District representative was a Republican, Rep. Dave Reichert. A case could be made that redrawn 8th looped in a couple of Central Washington counties to keep it conservative enough for a Republican to hold.

This worked as long as Reichert held the office, but as soon as the seat became an open it was claimed by Democrat Kim Schrier, who first defeated Dino Rossi and then fended off a challenge from Jesse Jensen. They’ve been relatively close races but this configuration looks to have Democratic voters at about 52%.

The state has definitely grown over the past 10 years and Seattle’s influence has spread both south and north along the Interstate 5 corridor so the flipping of the 8th may have been inevitable.

This week the Washington Redistricting Commission released four proposed congressional district maps (legislative district maps were released last week). Not surprisingly the congressional maps drawn by the two Democrats and two Republican represent each party’s desire to shift political power in their direction.

The two Republicans, Paul Graves and Joe Fain, created districts including Kittitas County, that spread north along the Cascades, looking include some West Side counties while avoiding the major Puget Sound cities. Both would cut Issaquah (Schrier’s home) out of the district.

Graves’ may have the most dramatic change, in that Kittitas County would be part of the 1st Congressional District.

The Democrat (April Sims and Brady Piñero Walkinshaw) districts have a somewhat similar shapes as the Republicans, but incorporate more urban West Side areas, including Issaquah. In terms of a conversation starter, Walkinshaw’s proposal may take the prize. Bellevue would be in his redrawn 8th District.

Some sort of compromise is going to come out of this process. It is worth watching given that Kittitas County is seen as a way to balance out the political tables.

