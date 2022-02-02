Why do we need to vote for school levies? Wasn’t that whole McClearly court ordeal supposed to require the state to adequately fund basic education?
Those are legitimate questions voters across the county might be asking themselves as they look at their ballot with a variety of levy requests (depending on which district in which you live).
One core fact to remember, though, is McCleary — the years-long court case that resulted in a new formula for state funding of schools — was never going to eliminate school levies.
What’s called co-curricular or extra-curricular programs were never covered under any basic education funding formula.
That means if you want kids to have the option of playing sports, or participating in the school play or the band, or the Knowledge Bowl team, or any of the broad assortment of activities that fall outside of that basic-ed umbrella, you were going to be asked to support a levy.
Schools don’t have to provide these opportunities. There are models — most notably the club sport models used in Europe — that take schools out of that arena.
The U.S. has club sports as well, but most people still want the public schools to provide accessible and affordable (no club fees) opportunities for young people as a way to create a more complete school experience — combining the physical fitness, team building and personal commitment components sports provide.
The same thing can be said for the arts. There are community play productions, but there’s nothing quite like students in a school coming together to create a performance.
You can make the argument that there are other ways to do these things that don’t put the burden on the public education system or require broad tax support. It’s just that most people, at least to date, have not agreed with that argument.
In the Ellensburg School District there are two levies on the ballot. In addition to extra-curricular programs, the education programs and operations levy includes stuff like 5th Grade Camp, Winter School (for students who need to make up credits) and curriculum and professional development.
The other levy is the technology levy which pays for a variety of tech-related things including one full-time educational technology position, and hardware and software additions.
If you vote no you are saying you don’t want to pay for these things as a taxpayer or you don’t want to pay as much as the district is requesting. Those are legitimate positions.
What voting no does not do is:
• Lower teacher salaries. If you think teachers are paid too much, your best bet is to address it on the state level. There is a state teacher pay schedule. Districts can vary from the schedule (in other words, pay more). First off, find out if your district is varying from the state schedule. If so, then you can advocate before your local school board. To change the state pay structure, that would require reaching out to your state representatives and senator.
It’s possible that rejecting the levy could impact coaching stipends. While it is undoubtedly nice to receive a stipend, there are no teachers in Kittitas County schools living off their coaching stipend.
• Change your district’s COVID protocols. Again, this is a statewide issue that will require contacting state representatives and senators.
• Send a message about quality of the education students are receiving or about the content of the curriculum that you may find offensive. Unfortunately there is no space on the ballot to explain your vote. The school board is the place to address these issues. There is a public comment portion at every school board meeting, and it is not an overstatement to say the main purpose of the elected school board is to work toward attaining and maintaining the quality of public education desired by the community.
The levies, in Ellensburg, Kittitas, Easton, Thorp, Cle Elum-Roslyn and Damman districts, reflect what residents want their schools to provide. Voting for these levies, simply states that you want your local schools to continue to do so. They deserve your support.