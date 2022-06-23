Wednesday’s Daily Record included the publication of a lengthy Seattle Times article regarding a group called the Patriot Front and its activities concerning a Pride Day event in Idaho.
The story was relevant partly because of the involvement of an Ellensburg man with the Patriot Front, but that’s purely an entry point to a much larger discussion.
Rural towns such as Ellensburg are great places to raise children. The towns are on a more human scale — you can know your neighbors, walk to most places you want to go, and get your kids involved in a wide range of activities.
But there is one main drawback — rural communities such as Ellensburg do not reflect the world of diversity a young person will encounter.
Most parents know this and try to account for it with trips to the big city and explanations that there are many different types of people in the world.
The recruitment of members to hate groups was a focal point of the Seattle Times story. The internet provides an avenue for finding and indoctrinating young people to these causes.
At the root of this problem is not the advent of modern communication technology but something as old as time — ignorance.
How can you hate an entire category of people, whether tied to their sexual orientation, race, nationality, or political beliefs? You have to be ignorant that they are human beings exactly like you. You have to see people as labels.
It is easier to see a person as a label when you don’t interact with that person regularly or extensively.
There is a higher risk of seeing people as labels when living in a small town.
When there is a critical gap, it must be addressed with purposeful steps.
Parents must consciously introduce books and materials to their children that show the full spectrum of humanity, so a kid knows that being different is not scary.
Schools cannot institutionalize the limitations of the community in which they exist. Even in predominantly white, straight communities, teachers and school staff need to be able to talk about people of different races and sexual orientations in an open manner.
When a child asks about a friend with same-sex parents, they cannot be hushed. If a child has a question about racism, whether current or historical, discuss that question.
A public school is not a church. A church can preach; a school must teach.
Teaching means teaching that people are people, not sinners in need of correction, redemption, or execution. And people come in all shapes, sizes, colors, orientations, and hairstyles. Education trains young minds to not make decisions on those factors but instead to engage with and learn about a person. What you are searching for is knowledge.
Knowledge does not lead to a utopian world where all get along. Getting to know a person can just as easily lead to deciding you don’t like that person as it can be a life-long friendship.
Knowledge frees you from the influence and manipulation of outside forces. You know your mind and what you value in others. You create at least one small garden where hatred does not take root.