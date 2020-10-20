Knowledge is good. People can choose to do what they want to do with the knowledge, but in all situations it is better if people are in possession of knowledge so they can make their own determination.
With that in mind, a big shout out to the Ellensburg School District and Central Washington University, who both have released information on COVID-19 cases involving students and staff.
The shout out is worthy because not all public institutions are releasing this information. The Associated Press has reported that several school districts in Washington and Idaho are not releasing that information.
Since the staggered return of students to classroom instruction (under the hybrid model) there are been three reported cases — two at Valley View Elementary School and one at Lincoln Elementary School. As of Monday with the return of Ellensburg High School, all grade levels are now under the hybrid model (two days in classroom, three days online).
Over the past couple of weeks, CWU has increased the amount of COVID-19 information it releases and now daily posts the number of CWU students who have tested posted for COVID-19.
This past weekend, Central also released information on a cluster of cases at a residence hall (Wendell Hill Hall).
While there have been changes to the more public-facing aspects of the Kittitas County Public Health Department’s response to COVID-19, the information available on its COVID-19 website remains exceptional.
The health department has revised its website over the months to now include the number of new cases in the past 24 hours (or over the weekend) as well as links to the state site that has the county’s per 100,000 rates.
This is not a question of whether you think COVID-19 is a serious health concern, but whether as a citizen you deserve information in order to make informed decisions.
If you are a parent of a child in the Ellensburg School District and you have opted to have your child attend under the hybrid, you have accepted a degree of risk, but you still want to know how high the risk level is rising.
Same thing, if you are a Central student choosing to live on campus or a parent sending their child to attend school in Ellensburg, you deserve to know whether the information still justifies your decision.
One thing government can do is gather information we would not be able to do as individuals. Sharing that information is a way for the public to know that it is worthwhile and appropriate information to gather and also an opportunity to make informed decisions in our personal lives.