The state Legislature started session on Monday. This is not a biennium budget year, but that does not mean the session will not be interesting and potentially eventful.
This is a 60-day session. While the time limits seemingly have been mere suggested lengths in the past, recently the Legislature has done better at finishing within the allotted time. This is critical because a lot of agencies, specifically public schools, have to hang fire until the legislative functions, such as budget allocation, are complete.
While the two-year budget is not on the table, there will be money issues in play.
The main one will be how to account for losing transportation funding previously collected as part of car tab fees (eliminated when voters once again approved an initiative to roll back car tabs to $30). This is not a simple equation because transportation projects tap into a variety of funding sources at the local, state and federal level.
And the impact is not uniform across across the state or across all the various levels of government that undertake road projects (city, county and state).
Early indications are where it will be felt in Kittitas County will be with projects on or associated with Interstate 90. That’s significant given the amount of traffic on I-90 and its importance to our economy.
In theory, a state that has enjoyed a lengthy run of prosperity such as Washington has, should be able to afford to maintain its roads and bridges. But the reality is there always are other competing budget demands and other needs may at times seem more urgent.
The initiative is being challenged in the courts, but legislators should proceed as if it will be upheld and come up with transparent funding solutions. One of the reasons people balked at the car tabs is it always felt like the state just tacked on fees knowing the tabs had to be purchased. The fact that people do not want car tabs fees to pay for transportation/road projects does not mean that people do not see the need to pay for transportation/road projects.
That lesson should have been learned the first time voters revolted against car tab fees.
Gov. Jay Inslee sent notice of his priority by proposing to spend $300 million from the emergency reserve for temporary homeless housing.
The initial reaction to that did not seem overly supportive, but at least it kick starts the conversation.
On the most basic, simplistic level people are experiencing homelessness because they do not have a home so providing shelter, even temporarily, addresses that issue. Why people are experiencing homeless is a much more complicated question.
If the state’s objective is to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness then at some point the underlying reasons for homelessness must be addressed.
That’s where it gets complex because the causes range from income inequality to mental health.
The two potential solutions are to create housing and make it available for anyone in need, or to address the causes that may be stopping or hindering people from earning the income necessary to obtain housing.
It is unlikely that the issue of people experiencing homelessness is resolved in a 60-day session, but any serious progress on this societal issue would be welcome.