Like every other public institution, the past legislative session was impacted by COVID-19, so much so that you may have forgotten the Legislature was in session at times or missed that it came to a close on Sunday.
COVID protocols meant a lot of remote work — both in terms of the legislators and members of the public who wanted to testify.
Given that the session started in January with what could be described as an uncomfortable presence of armed protesters on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion, from many regards the session went off better than expected.
There were technical issues at times, but there were also reports that the remote public testimony system worked well. Given that traveling to Olympia to testify during the workday is a hardship for people in much of the state, the remote testimony system is good news, regardless of whether there is a pandemic.
We definitely want and need a legislative session where legislators gather and meet and discuss in person, but if we take from the COVID-era a more expansive and inclusive system for public testimony, that would be a positive development.
In terms of what the Legislature actually did via this modified public process, people are going to have a variety of views. Whether you approve or object, the Legislature did take some bold actions.
A rare action to draw bipartisan support was funding a wildland fire program — fire fighting and prevention. This has been a goal for many years for people in wildland fire fighting. It may have taken fires threatening West Side population centers in 2020 to finally makes this a reality, but this effort will help fire-prone communities throughout the state (including Kittitas County).
Actions that unfortunately did not draw bipartisan support were proposals to limit or redefine the governor’s emergency powers. A more than year-long pandemic “emergency” exposed the flaws in the system. The fact that the Democrats opted to not address these issues does not reflect well on the party.
Falling in the “interesting, but . . .,” category is the approval of a state capital gains tax. It’s interesting because there is no question this state with its heavy dependence on sales tax has a regressive tax system — disproportionately burdening people with lower incomes — but the capital gains tax is a perennial mirage.
Traditionally the uniformity requirement for taxation has prohibited the Legislature from enacting an income tax. This tax will be challenged in court. According to the Associated Press, the capital gains tax will raise $415 million a year. At a minimum, it would advisable to hold off spending that money.
For years Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate change initiatives have always seemed more aspirational than actionable. That might not be the case this year.
According to an AP article, the measure passed “would require fuel producers to start reducing the carbon intensity in their products starting with 0.5% in 2023 and working up to 20% below 2017 levels by 2038. The cap-and-trade measure approved over the weekend would make Washington second in the nation, joining California with such a measure to cap carbon pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and set specific limits for individual businesses, which would have to then purchase credits for allowed emissions.”
The Legislature also passed the “Clean Cars 2030,” which if Inslee signs, would set up a system that eventually leads to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars. While 2030 is in the title, apparently the date is not that straightforward. One catch seems to be that this would also require a vehicle miles-traveled tax (VMT) to replace funds for roads currently generated by the gas tax. Clean Cars 2020 does not include the VMT, but there are other efforts to do so.
It’s a little hard to wrap the mind around a dramatic shift in the vehicles sold in nine years’ time, but regardless of the details, it seems that is the direction we are heading.
As always we will have to see how the ripples from Olympia play out across the state.