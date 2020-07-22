If a person needed a lesson on why it is important to wear a mask in public, physically distance yourself and regularly wash hands, the rising death toll at assisted-living facilities in Kittitas County should suffice.
But people should not have needed the “lesson” of the most-vulnerable population in Kittitas County contracting COVID-19. Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the United States as a nation unable to muster up even minimal “sacrifice” — and that requires stretching the definition of “sacrifice” to obscene limits to cover the “discomfort” of wearing a cloth mask while in a public setting.
We are a community. What one segment does impacts other segments of the community. You can’t be a member of the non-mask-wearing segment of the community and think that does not affect other people. It does.
Let’s be blunt. If a business allows its patrons to not comply with COVID-19 restrictions, don’t call the police or a state agency, just stop going to that business, whether that’s a retail store, restaurant or bar. Nothing talks louder than your pocket book. That business does not have your interest or the community’s interest at heart.
If a picture of your friend, coworker or supposed community leader pops up on a social media site flouting every COVID-19 rule possible, call that person out. Say, “That’s not cool. That’s wildly irresponsible.”
No one from any government agency is going to step in and fix this for us. It is up to each of us as individuals to require responsible behavior from ourselves and others. It’s called being an adult, and the question is when did that go out of fashion?
The deaths will be rationalized away by the segment of the population who just refuse to accept COVID-19 as a threat to the community. The argument will be that the people were old with underlying health issues, that would likely had led to their death.
That’s probably true in these cases. But the isolation required throughout the COVID-19 crisis has an added dash of cruelty to patients and loved ones going through this process.
It’s true that we’re all going to die of something at some point, but there’s no denying that through our behavior that we’ve hurt people. That cannot be rationalized away.
The bottomline is you don’t have to change any of your beliefs or political ideology. You can spend your evenings trolling online through any number of conspiracy theories and calling people who wear masks, snowflakes, sheep, communists, or communist sheep. You also can vote for whoever your want to.
But when you step outside your door and enter a public setting, wear a mask. If you find yourself in group, stand six feet apart, and when you’re done with your errands or ventures outside, wash your hands.
That’s it. That’s the sum total of your responsibilities as an adult in Kittitas County as it applies to COVID-19. If we commit to this, we have a chance to bring our COVID-19 case numbers down.