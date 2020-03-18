Back in pre-COVID-19 days, Ellensburg School District students, teachers, school staffs and parents would be working this week, happy in the knowledge that spring break was rapidly approaching.
But in the COVID-19 world, students are home and parents, teachers and school staff are left with the unexpected challenge of keeping these young minds engaged for at least six weeks.
This is a challenge that must be met. Kitties County school districts, like others across the state and nation, face hurdles in delivery of education to students in the home.
While it seems like we live in a 100% wired world where kids plug into the internet as soon as they awake and live some half real/half virtual life, the fact is not every home has internet access and not every family has a computer.
The foundation of public education is equal access. Many things are done within school buildings to provide equal access. And, some districts (including Ellensburg) extend that attempt at equality outside the school buildings by providing students with Chromebooks. But giving a student a Chromebook does not solve the issue of internet access. The option of the child going to the library to use the free wi-fi also has been taken off the table. (Closure of the schools and public libraries is a double whammy.)
This puts the challenge squarely back in the laps of parents/guardians. Parents are integral to their child’s education, whether that is providing the tools needed or the “encouragement’ to complete homework and projects.
So, parents are used to being a primary educator, but it is harder to do without structure.
School officials across the state are continuing to meet and discuss ways to reach kids during this period, and from a parent-standpoint any sort of structure, direction, support and guidelines would be appreciated.
The worse-case scenario is the students are released like free-range chickens to hunt and peck for mental nourishment on their own to see who returns after six weeks fattened, scrawny or devoured by coyotes.
Districts rightfully are concerned with equality in access, but what is currently ongoing is wildly unequal with kids receiving varying levels of at-home instruction, ranging from none to an ad-hoc staff of private tutors.
On the homefront, parents are dealing with their own massive disruptions, which may include losing or seeing a reduction in employment and paychecks. The stress levels likely are high in many homes.
In other words, there is a lot going on in many homes. Whatever schools can do, even old-school packets of information, worksheets and activities, would help. It does not need to be graded material, just something to keep minds active.
There is a world of online instruction out there (Kahn Academy is an excellent free source), but not everyone has that access.
COVID-19 is serious and the limitations on gatherings and activities are needed, but focus should also be placed on coming out on the other end of this is best shape possible.