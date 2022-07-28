We live in an age of advanced communication technologies, where views are shared simultaneously and instantaneously.
Then why is there less talking, engaging each other and asking and answering questions?
This trend impacts community life in that it’s harder to reach a middle ground, and come to decisions that may not be what we want but are good enough.
A social media post is a statement, not a form of communication.
We all do it as individuals, posting a picture of our kids, the weekend at the beach, last night’s dinner, or what goofy thing the dog/cat did on Facebook, Instagram and other sites. Our friends and family see the posts and comment or not, and we think we are staying in touch with far-flung relations better than ever.
We’re less likely to pick up the phone for lengthy conversations and almost not-at-all-likely to sit down and thoughtfully compose a letter.
We’re post-and-go people.
COVID, with its requirements for isolation, accelerated this process.
The skill of talking is lost. If we engage each other now, accustomed to sharing views with only like-minded souls on social media platforms, our discussions devolve into shouting matches.
No one wants to hear your opposing view. People want you to validate their views. If you don’t, you are a foe to vanquish.
Within this context, we need to pause and appreciate Bruce Tabb upon his departure from the Ellensburg City Council — where he served as a council member and often as the mayor.
What Tabb did best during his time in office was talking to people. You might not have agreed with him, but he’d talk to you.
He’d talk to you over coffee, at his booth at the Farmers Market, on the street corner, in the grocery store aisle. He’d talk to you probably longer than you’d want him to talk to you.
There are elected office holders who will not talk to you if they discern you are not a supporter — they consider it a waste of time.
But what are we doing if we’re not talking to each other, hearing each other out, agreeing to disagree but sharing respect for each other’s views?
Not everyone has the same personality, some are better listeners than talkers — both are needed skills.
This election, pay attention to candidates who will talk to you, not just those with a Facebook page and yard signs. Is the person seeking office willing to answer questions and listen to you even if you don’t share their views?
Our democracy is not dead until we decide it is. Let’s talk about it.
