Last spring, it was a sequence of “bracing yourself,” as in “brace yourself for the news, there will be no Jazz in the Valley … no Kittitas County Fair … no Ellensburg Rodeo, etc.”
All those things we had to brace ourselves for had huge and detrimental hits on our community.
While the events and activities came with a serious price tag, other losses were harder to quantify and often harder to accept — time and place experiences that cannot be made up.
Graduations fall into that category. Schools scrambled last year to create some sort of ceremony and acknowledgement of their graduates, but none could replicate the tradition of graduation.
The hope was that this year would be different, that attempts to control the spread of the COVID-19 along with distribution of the vaccine would enable late spring and summer events to take place.
Given the challenge of the vaccine rollout it is hard to say with confidence where we’ll be come June in terms of extent of the vaccination.
Unfortunately we have already lost the Central Washington University graduation, as the school has announced its ceremony will be online and not in person.
While June is still a ways away, a ceremony such as Central’s graduation requires advance planning. The feeling among organizers is that since the event draws people from all over the state, region, country and world it is hard to predict that the vaccine will be that widely administered by then.
People may not think of the CWU graduation as a tourist attraction, but it is one of the largest single weekend draws of people to the community. It fills hotels and restaurants. It is a financial driver.
But it is also the culminating event for people who have worked for four years (or more) to earn a college degree. There is no online replacement for walking across a stage knowing your family, friends and all who helped you reach that point are watching you take that degree folder into your hand. It is a moment.
It is a moment that should not be lost for high school students. Schools did the best they could last year. Kittitas, Cle Elum-Roslyn and Easton managed to do something live and outside. Kittitas got good weather for theirs and the classic cars and fireworks were pretty cool.
Going forward, schools and families are planning for this big event. This year it needs to be as close to live and in person as possible under whatever COVID restrictions are in place. This is more of a challenge for Ellensburg because an EHS graduating class will be 200-plus grads, along with their associated family and friends.
But this moment cannot be lost. It is going to be hard to quantify the impact of COVID on these milestone events. Most of them are part of transitions, leading people on to the next adventure in their lives.
COVID has created a holding pattern.
June luckily is still months away, but everyone needs to commit to creating moments as human as possible, not just for the graduates, but for the community to celebrate.
A focus on moving forward, it’s what we ask of graduates, and what we should expect from ourselves.