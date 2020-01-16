One thing you realize living in Kittitas County is that health care is a regional issue.
It’s possible if you live in a metro area like Seattle, all your primary care, specialist care and surgical needs are available and accessible in roughly the same vicinity.
That’s not the case in Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Kittitas, Roslyn or any community in Kittitas County.
A lot of health care needs are met in the county but most of us have had to personally leave the county for care or taken a loved one outside the county for specific needs.
This is why we should be interested in the fate of Astria Regional Care in Yakima. Astria closed its Yakima hospital this week (the company’s centers in Sunnyside and and Toppenish remain open). This leaves Yakima with one hospital — Virginia Mason Memorial.
The closure is a hit on health care in Yakima County as well as the surrounding area — as well as a blow to the many people employed by Astria in Yakima.
Astria’s Yakima hospital has been around since 1891 — originally St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by the Sisters of Charity of Providence.
The longevity of the institution drives home the point that there’s something different about the current health care industry that makes survival more challenging.
Our health care system in this nation and county is far from perfect. But we should take stock in and be thankful for what we have locally.
We have a stable health care center with Kittitas Valley Healthcare. This stability is achieved with minimal taxpayer support. We have an urgent care center in Cle Elum operated by KVH in conjunction with Kittitas County Hospital District No. 2. In addition to KVH services in Ellensburg, there is the privately owned Kittitas Valley Urgent Care Center on Mountain View Avenue.
Over the past 10 to 20 years the trend has been toward physicians moving from private practice to being employed by KVH. There are plusses and minuses to this trend. KVH likely can devote more to recruiting physicians and has the added element directly responding to public needs through its elected board of commissioners, but there’s something to be said about the diversity of having a mix of KVH-employed and private practice physician groups.
But the bottomline is people want to be able to find doctor and KVH is responding to that need.
What we experience as patients has changed. You’re much more likely to see a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner than a doctor for most preventive care needs and check ups. Even the aesthetics of the experience are different — waiting rooms are smaller.
What matters, though, is receiving the required care. Even if you don’t see a doctor at your annual, if issues arise you are quickly directed to the appropriate level of care.
At times we get rapped it our limited experiences and don’t see the wider view of the industry. The closure of Astria is a reminder that an efficient and effective local health care system should never been taken for granted or assumed it will also be there come what may.