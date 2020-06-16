Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention.
That’ a nice way of saying that many public institutions and agencies, private businesses and nonprofit organizations are rethinking the way they’ve done things in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the economy and restrictions on public activities.
While Central Washington University Athletics may not top the critical services list it is both important to campus life and the community.
One of the main places the community and campus mingle is at sporting events, whether a glorious fall day (or evening) in Tomlinson Stadium or a rocking night watching hoops in Nicholson.
It is yet to be seen how much crowd mingling (with six-foot spacing) there will be this fall and winter, but in the bigger picture this is good time to look at what role athletics plays at Central, what it costs and what benefits that investment derives.
Central is a NCAA Division II school. D-II schools spend less money on sports than do Division I schools, such as the University of Washington and Washington State University. A D-II school offers fewer scholarships. Outside of national championship games, you’re unlikely to see a D-II game on a national network or sports cable channel.
D-II schools spend less on sports than D-1, but D-II also generate far less money from sport programs. At the major D-I programs a top football or basketball team is a revenue generator to the extent it funds other non-revenue sports.
A school like Central lacks that, and needs revenue such as the fee students imposed on themselves to help fund sports.
For a D-II school, athletics is an investment that attracts students who compete in the sports, brings notice and wide attention to the school for its accomplishments in the sporting arena and creates a campus culture where cross segments of the population enjoy a communal experience.
But D-II is not the only game in town. Assuming Central is not contemplating spending more on sports, it could spend less. The dramatic drop would be to end its program and go strictly with club sports, which are formed by students and compete against clubs from other schools.
Given the investment Central has made in its athletic facilities and the benefits it gains from an athletic program, that step is unlikely.
It is important to note the Central has not always been D-II. In fact its greatest accomplishments (football national championship, the Dean Nicholson years) came as an NAIA school. NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) is separate from the NCAA. NAIA schools give scholarships, but in general have looser restrictions.
One of the benefits of NAIA would be travel, particularly for football. The NAIA Frontier Conference has eight teams for football in Idaho and Montana. Central’s D-II Great Northwest Athletic Conference has four teams (including) in Canada, Washington, Oregon and California. This means to fill out the schedule Central travels to play teams in Texas, and this year in Michigan.
Another option, if Central wants to remain NCAA, is to drop to D-III. This would be dramatic in that D-III schools do not provide athletic scholarships, only academic and need-based scholarships. But this would be the best possible travel for football. The NCAA D-III conference for football is Washington schools, Puget Sound, Whitworth and Pacific Lutheran, and Oregon schools, George Fox, Pacific, Willamette, Lewis and Clark and Linfield.
If some of those schools sound familiar it is that many were NAIA foes. The one catch is that when Central switched to D-II one of the reasons was that some of the private schools (including those now D-III) no longer wanted to play public universities like Central.
If Central dropped to D-III perhaps Western Oregon would as well, creating a 10-team league where schools never had to travel out of Washington and Oregon. Of course, that’s if the existing schools, which are all smaller private institutions, would agree to play them.
As it stands now, Central is the only D-II football program in the state of Washington and the only D-II baseball program. The question is to what degree has it taken advantage of that status?
There are tough choices being made on campus right now and they will not get any easier as fall approaches. It is legitimate to look at the role athletics play at the university and what level of investment is suitable.