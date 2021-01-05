The start of a new year is always a time of optimism and hope that the problems of the previous year are behind us.
Of course, the problems of the previous year do not magically disappear when New Year’s Day dawns.
This year is particularly challenging because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
As the new year starts, the vaccine is being administered — starting with the highest risk groups. Also, the total case numbers are up, locally and nationally, as the virus continues to spread.
While the vaccine offers hope, the rising case numbers lead to caution.
The question is how do we plan for the coming year?
Many of the events that were cancelled last year take considerable planning to bring about. If you are an event organizer, are you moving full-speed ahead on the assumption that the vaccine will be in wide distribution by summer or are you still holding your cards to your chest?
Do we know what the future holds?
The old adage is “hope for the best, plan for the worst,” but the difference between the best and the worst is pretty significant.
The list of what did not happen in 2020 is too depressing to recite, but covers every thing that we enjoy as residents as well as what attracts visitors to our county.
It is tempting to see these as the “fun stuff,” but these events have a serious economic impact. At a time when local businesses are struggling to survive COVID-19 restrictions, knowing what, if any, events are going to happen may provide a needed financial lifeline.
What remains to be seen is the correlation between the distribution of the vaccine and the lifting of restrictions. In other words, as the high-risk categories receive vaccination, will there be an easing of restrictions on the commerce/community side?
As winter heads into spring, one development to keep track of is whether the modified high school sports season occur in some shape or form.
Even if you are not a sports fan, you may cheer if sporting events are allowed to take place because that would be a positive indicator for broader community events.
According to county officials, this county has moved through the first round of vaccinations and is waiting for direction on the next level of distributions. One of the pluses of being a small county is we should be able to work through the different population groups quickly if the vaccine is available and guidelines are set.
It is great to have 2020 in our rear view mirror, but the view of the road ahead is not yet clear enough to provide the level of comfort that we all desire and need.