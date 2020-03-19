Short term? Long term? It is hard to know where to focus the eye in regard to COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement Wednesday morning that a fourth positive case for COVID-19 was reported in Kittitas County (a Lincoln Elementary School employee) shifted the focus to the short-term.
All Lincoln families were advised to quarantine until March 25. But in a small town, that will quickly spiral out. A Lincoln student may have an older sibling who is a Morgan Middle School or Ellensburg High School student. Students from multiple schools share the buses. Lincoln students in the Challenge program attend school one day at week at Mount Stuart. From a slightly larger view, there are Central Washington University education students doing their practicum training at Lincoln.
While there is intense interest in where outbreaks originate, from the perspective of this community is better to think “Ellensburg School District employee” because of the interconenctive nature of the schools and this community.
So, while the call went out to Lincoln families, it was really a reminder that everyone in the community needs to closely monitor their health and restrict movement and interactions as much as possible.
At the same time that we’re wondering if our child’s cough is just a cough or harbinger of COVID-19 to come, the economy is reeling on the local, state, national and worldwide level. The federal government is contemplating direct cash payments to citizens — the only point up for debate seems to be how much.
On a local level, most all people in the private sector either are small businesses owners or work for a small business. The risk to livelihoods is real.
The best-case scenario is we all bite the bullet now, do whatever is necessary to limit the spread, come out the other end sooner rather than later and hope the damage is not too drastic. If it is drastic, it will need to be repaired by all of us working together.
There are examples of countries that have taken this approach and seem to be bouncing back. While it is impossible to fully trust information coming out of China, the severe restrictions China imposed on residents in the Wuhan region seem to have been effective.
South Korea is testing far more people than the U.S. and looks to have a better handle on managing the spread.
The United States is definitely not China and even South Korea. Our system — economic, political, social — is not structured to implement a rapid regimen of social isolation and restricted movement.
Our economy is based on people moving and spending on a continuous basis. If our economy had a spirt animal, it would be a shark.
COVID-19 is in our community. We all need to follow the excellent recommendations of Kittitas County Health Office Dr. Mark Larson, the health department staff and medical professionals, to self-quarantine if possible.
A COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available so the main tool we have is to manage our behavior in a way that limits the spread of the disease to the greatest degree possible.
We can come out of this as a community, but we need to get through it first.