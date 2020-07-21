Sports are not the top priority during a pandemic, but sports are part of our culture. Watching a game or going to a game is an experience many people enjoy and greatly anticipate.
While our national professional sports are attempting to salvage a season, the news has been far less hopeful on the high school and collegiate levels.
Last week, Central Washington University announced the postponement of athletics until Nov. 30.
The immediate impact is the loss of the fall season for all fall sports, including football and women’s soccer. This postponement potentially impacts winter sports such as basketball as well.
The hope is the fall sports can be played in winter and/or spring. There are some issues there, but it would seem like a possibility. For that to work, every team on Central’s schedule would need to take the same action. Central football, for example, is slated to play teams in Montana, Texas and Minnesota. If some of those schools/leagues play football this fall that would leave holes in Central’s schedule.
Mirroring the disjointed national response to COVID-19, at the moment there is no uniformity in how schools and leagues will address competing in sports under COVID-19 restrictions.
Central football, in particular, is an event that bridges campus and community — an event where the town folk and students mix. It is a bit hard to wrap one’s head around a spring college football season, but if it were to happen fans likely would turn out.
While Central made the call on fall sports this past week, high schools are still contemplating what to do.
Obviously, high school and college are different beasts. Reading the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (state governing body for high school athletics) COVID-19 guidelines, a sport such as cross country is allowable under Kittitas County’s current Phase 3 standing. It is hard to see, though, how any school is any county, gets to football by fall. The sport is considered high risk for COVID and at a minimum it would seem that counties would need to be in Phase 4.
The WIAA is supposed to make an announcement today concerning fall sports.
One of the challenges, especially in Central Washington is leagues are spread out over multiple counties. Ellensburg’s Central Washington Athletic Conference features teams in Kittitas, Yakima, Benton and Grant counties. In terms of COVID, Kittitas is farther along on the opening scale than those other counties.
California this week announced it was moving fall sports to winter/sprint. It is hard to see how that move would work outside of the largest schools. In Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas and most other districts in our region, kids play multiple sports. A girl might play volleyball in the fall and fastpitch softball in the spring or run track. This state prohibits athletes from competing in two sports simultaneously. Perhaps that rule could be waived but how practical is it to expect kids to play two sports?
If a student-athlete selects a sport, then the numbers would be down for the other sports. At small schools that might make it tough to field a team.
Sports may not be the most critical component in our COVID-19 response, but athletes and spectaculars alike feel their loss.