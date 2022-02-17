Sometimes it’s OK to be really wrong about something.
Early in the pandemic there was considerable concern about its impact on the economy. And it did have a hard hit — particularly on restaurants and hotels.
But it never did really hurt the state’s economy — tax revenues did not drop as dramatically as feared. This concern has lingered as the pandemic has stretched on, but the state has continued to pull in healthy revenue numbers.
On Wednesday the state’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council reported that revenue projections increased by more than $2.7 billion than originally projected through 2025.
Revenue projections are going up due to high inflation rates driving up the cost of goods, leading to an increase in money collected by sales and business taxes.
This projection will lead to even more calls for tax cuts.
The call that legislators of both parties need to heed is the one to lower the retail sales tax rate.
Typically it would not make sense to lower a tax rate based on a temporary revenue spike, but in this case even lowering for a year would make a difference.
Sales tax is regressive — meaning it hits lower income residents harder than upper income residents. Inflation also hits lower income residents harder than upper income residents.
Simply put, a higher-income person may moan about paying $9 for a package of hamburger, while the lower-income person will just not purchase a $9 package of hamburger. Fixed-income residents without the ability to go out and make more money, struggle even more.
Any measure that lowers the price of food at a time when a basic need for human survival becomes harder to obtain should be pursued.
The state portion of the sales tax is 6.5%. Cities and counties can add to that rate. In Kittitas County, the countywide sales tax rate in 1.5%. Voters have approval another .7% in sales tax increases. This puts the county’s sale tax at 8.7%. Across the state, retail sales tax by county ranges from 7.6% in Wahkiakum County to 10.4% in King County.
Inflation hurts across the board, but may be felt more in rural areas. Businesses and employers in cities are likely to raise wages at a higher rate than businesses and employers in rural areas because they have to compete for employees.
While wages are not rising at the rate of inflation they are rising more in some areas than others. In areas like Kittitas County there is less of a wage bump but the same spike in prices.
A case can be made for lowering state property taxes, but it’s not as strong as the case for the retail sales tax decrease. The main problem is property taxes are not as straight forward as the sales tax. The bulk of property taxes are voter-approved for things like schools.
The state Constitution limits the regular (non-voted) combined property tax rate that applies to an individual’s property to 1% of market value. As market value goes up that 1% generates more money. Market value of homes in the state and county has gone up considerably.
Just in terms of property tax rate, Washington state comes in under the national average. Of course, we rate pretty high on the sales tax side, lending credence to the theory that they’ll get you one way or the other.
Taxes on the local and state level get complicated pretty quickly, which makes dealing directly with a retail sales tax decrease so appealing.
We all spend money at the store. Lower income people spend a higher percentage of their income at the store. A drop in the sales tax eases everyone’s burden at meeting basic needs at a time when the cost of meeting those basic needs is on the rise.
Lowering the state’s portion of the retail sales tax for even a year would make a difference for state residents and is something that should be pursued.