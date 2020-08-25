In theory, it’s one of the most straight-forward functions of government — a Census count in which each person is counted.
In practice, it tends to get more complex.
People may remember the 2010 Census for the controversy over the segment of the population asked to fill out the long form, or more intrusive questions.
In retrospect, 2010 was a cake walk compared to the 2020 Census.
In the lead up to the Census last year, the main concern was the “politicization” of the Census. This is not a minor concern. The Census is the foundation of political power. How many people live where, is how political seats are appropriated. It is naive to think that the party in power, regardless of the party, would not have a self-interest in determining the count.
But at that point the plans still called for trying to get people to do the Census online or via the mail prior to dispatching Census takers into the community. This was to be the first Census with the comprehensive push to get people to do it online.
That alone would have made this an interesting Census. But the COVID-19 pandemic threw an even bigger curveball into the mix.
Suddenly getting people to do the Census online or via the mail became an even more urgent need. The hiring of Census takers — the people who go door to door — kept on getting pushed back. And now, the news is the Census takers will end early.
As we have learned courtesy of the rapid implementation of online K-12 instruction last spring, internet access is not as universal as people think. City’s fare well, at least in terms of access, but it gets sketchy farther out into the rural lands.
All this should serve to emphasize to Kittitas County residents the need to complete the Census and make sure family, neighbors and friends complete the Census.
The spotlight might be on the big cities when Census numbers move a city up or down the list, but in areas like Kittitas County — which consist of small towns — every person counts. The worst-case scenario for a county like Kittitas, and all the cities it holds, is for an undercount. As challenging as it can be to compete for state and federal funding for projects and programs, which often use the Census count as a factor, an undercount makes all the harder.
We may not think of ourselves within the context of political power, but the Census count impacts us there as well. In the past 10 to 30 years the county has changed its allegiances both in terms of U.S. Representative and state Representative districts. Obviously, population numbers in other counties play a role in that as well, but in general it is better for this county to have as accurate a count as possible when district lines are drawn.
If you have not completed the census and have internet access, it can be done online by going to my2020census.gov. You also at some point should have received a form in the mail, which can be filled out and returned.
If you failed to pursue either of those options, hopefully a Census taker will come to your home. But this is definitely a year to take the initiative and pursue either online or via the mail. Given the various complications of door-to-door in the COVID-era it makes sense to pursue the course that does not require face-to-face interaction.
Each of us counts and let’s make sure we each get counted.