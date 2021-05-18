This is the week. If you have a desire to serve in a locally elected office, chances are there is one on the ballot that matches your interests.
If you are interested in the city of Ellensburg, the city of Cle Elum, the city of Kittitas, the city of Roslyn, the town of South Cle Elum, school boards, hospital districts, fire districts, water districts, parks and recreation district or cemetery district, the is an opportunity to pursue an elected seat on a council, commission or board that oversees those entities.
This is what’s called an off-year election because there are no national positions up for grabs. But off-years are critically important to local governance — the stuff that most directly impacts your day-to-day life.
Over the course of a year, people will complain about the actions of an elected council or board and say something like, “just wait until the next election.”
Well, this is the next election. There’s a difference between complaining and governing. If a person wants to take that step, now is the time.
There are a significant number of seats open, enough to change or impact the direction of a council or board. There are three seats on the Ellensburg City Council, fours seats on the Kittitas City Council, four seats on the Cle Elum City Council, three seats on the South Cle Elum Town Council, four seats on the Roslyn City Council, four seats on the Easton School Board, three seats on the Ellensburg School Board and three seats on the Kittitas School Board.
There are several other entities with one or two open seats.
Unfortunately, over the years there has been a decrease in people seeking these local offices. Often a person will run unopposed.
Democracy requires participation and competition for positions where people may express differing views. Everybody benefits from this process.
COVID-19 has been tough all around — private and public sector. Even coming out of the restrictions, there may be tough decisions to make. There are non-partisan seats. People come in with their own political views, but decisions come down to what serves the community best, not what coincides with a personal political ideology.
These positions represent commitments. There is time required (evening meetings), a willingness to learn about new subjects (chances are something we come up that you never expected) and listen to what a variety of people have to say.
Although few who have served in local elected office would call it “easy,” it is worthwhile. This level of commitment makes a difference in the community today and for generations to come.
As a community we invest in ourselves — whether in facilities or services — and these elected offices make sure these investments pay off.
So, if you have a notion this might interest you, check out the list of open positions and make the call by the end of the week.