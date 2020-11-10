Let’s take a moment to appreciate what just happened.
In the midst of a global pandemic with some states adopting new voting methods, turnout reaching historic levels and heightened domestic tensions, the United States of America successfully conducted a presidential election.
County auditors, election supervisors and poll workers across the country deserve our thanks and appreciation.
Our global position as country capable of upholding democracy was at stake here. There are plenty of foes around the world who would gleefully see as fail in the peaceful transition of power.
But that’s not going to happen. Voters will replace Donald Trump with Joe Biden, a man dramatically different in temperament and policy position, much like the change from the Obama administration to Trump.
America pivots from time to time. The fact that we are capable of doing this while remaining steady on our feet is a sign of a strength of our country.
Trump refusing to concede defeat should not detract from what we’ve accomplished as a nation. Trump refusing to admit defeat is entirely on-brand for Trump — for months he has said he would not accept defeat and he would claim election fraud if he lost. His actions were predictable and seem more designed to position himself for post-election status then to deny Biden the presidency.
While it is true that the final delegate count has not been determined — Georgia is in automatic recount territory — there is no factual basis for believing Biden will fall short of the required 270 delegates needed for victory.
To those yelling that the media does not decide the winner of an election, you are correct. The media reports what the voters have decided. In 2016 the media reported that Trump won the presidential election on election night. Just as is the case now, that was based on votes tabulated and projections of votes remaining. It differs from state to state, but elections are not officially verified until later in November (Nov. 24 in Kittitas County).
Candidates and their supporters have the right to wait until elections are verified to accept the results.
Tradition holds that the candidate who loses, graciously concedes defeat. But Trump has consistently ignored tradition and norms. According to Wikipedia, though, there are three presidents who refused to attend the inauguration of their successor — John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson. It’s been awhile, but it’s not without precedent.
It is true that elections have consequences, but for Kittitas County residents life changes little, at least in the short term. We are still dealing with a pandemic and modifying our actions accordingly. The odds of another federal package that might help out businesses and people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic remains as unlikely today as they did a week ago — given the usual lack of action by a lame-duck Congress.
What worked a week ago, works today — helping each other out and behaving responsibly. Emblematic of Kittitas County life, on Saturday as the race was being called for Biden, Kittitas County was conducting a food drive. That is pretty much who we are.
Regardless of how your candidate fared, appreciate what just happened. In many ways this was the most challenging election in our lifetime and the country and its citizens met that challenge.