There are times when there is no easy, rational explanation for a sequence of similar events.
So far this spring/summer there have been five deaths in the waters of Kittitas County — a swimmer in Carey Lake, two people boating on the Yakima River, a man jumping off a rock in the Yakima River and a juvenile male swimming at Lake Cle Elum.
Those are five instances of people doing different things in different places. The commonality, of course, is the water and these incidents emphasize the need to put water safety paramount while recreating in Kittitas County.
One hurdle to overcome is Kittitas County is not perceived as having “dangerous” water ways. People specifically come here to float the Yakima River because it is seen as a slow, leisurely float. Carey Lakes and Lake Cle Elum are places people feel comfortable taking their kids to splash around.
But five deaths in a few months should put us all on notice that the danger level is far higher than is casually perceived.
Local officials are well aware of the danger. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office strongly advises people to get information on water safety at whatever location they decide to recreate, particularly in regards to the Yakima River.
One factor people visiting the county may not understand is the water temperature in Kittitas County can be far colder than on the West Side, particularly in the Upper County lakes. The temperature impacts a person’s body — swimming becomes more difficult.
This summer Kittitas County Fire District No. 6 installed a kiosk at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum where people can borrow life jackets free for the day, as long as they are returned. Early indications are the jackets have been used every day.
The fire department is looking at other Upper County locations within its jurisdiction and is willing to give tips to other entities in the county interested in the idea.
The life jacket program has potential to make a significant difference because many people do not own life jackets but would use one if made available, especially for their children.
Another positive development is that the Ellensburg Memorial Pool is restarting swimming lessons, albeit under COVID-19 restrictions.
Since the closure of the public pool in Cle Elum many years ago, the Ellensburg pool has been the only public pool in Kittitas County offering swim lessons.
Swimming is a wonderful lifelong activity and exercise, but it is also major safety issue in Kittitas County. One of the first things families do is enroll their children at the youngest age possible in swim lessons. Between the rivers, creeks, lakes and canals, there are many water hazards in Kittitas County. The pool restarting swim lessons qualifies as very good news.
Getting outdoors and enjoying the water is one of the things most attractive during these COVID-restricted times but it most be done with knowledge and respect of the risk of Kittitas County lakes and rivers.