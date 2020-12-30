Among the many impacts of COVID-19, one will be a talking point at state Legislatures across the country this winter — the definition of emergency powers.
We all understand rules can change in an emergency. For example, when a wildfire sweeps down a hillside in Kittitas County, emergency personnel may come to your door and tell you to leave your home immediately.
Typically, emergency personnel do not do that, but in that situation you will be told to do so and you likely accept that as an appropriate action. You can choose not to leave, but there is an understanding that you could then face dire consequences.
We tend to see emergencies as immediate and short-term. But what if the “emergency” stretches for months, without a defined end?
As the prolonged COVID-19 crisis has shown, human beings may not be well equipped to deal with a continuous emergency, so it is no surprise the regulatory and governmental structures in place where not designed with that purpose in mind.
Whether you agree with Gov. Jay Inslee’s actions since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, there is no debate that he has done so without convening the state Legislature.
As it stands, he does not need to. Inslee is within his powers to take the actions, which have had an impact on lives and commerce.
The political reality is Inslee is a Democrat, the state House is controlled by Democrats, as is the state Senate so he is not going to get much pressure from the party that control those branches of government.
The question is whether convening a special session and involving Republicans in action taken would have helped fend off the politicalization of measures as simple as asking people to wear a cloth mask in public?
As it was, it was easy for politicians and political operatives to define the measures as “Inslee mandates” rather than as sensible public health measures. The political characterizations may have seemed ludicrous to some, but they resonated with many.
The lack of buy-in across the populace and political spectrum probably led to more deaths.
While it is likely Republicans in a convened session would have objected to whatever Inslee proposed, there would have been a process where ideas would have been debated and perhaps the outcome would have had a higher degree of acceptance. As much as we like to think we have all the answers, the reality is the best solutions come out of airing of a wide variety of views with the end result being something no one person had thought about.
This session Republicans likely will ask that the emergency powers granted to the governor be reviewed and modified.
Prior to this past year we had not had recent experience with a worldwide pandemic. We have learned from this experience and one of the things we learned is if a significant majority of do not agree to the measures proposed their effectiveness is compromised.
A “prolonged emergency” needs its own set of rules, one that results in more people getting onboard with steps that need to be taken.