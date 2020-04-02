If you are in the private sector — whether a business owner or employee — you’re hurting right now.
Businesses are closed, revenue is not coming in, workers have been laid off or hours/wages cut. There is some help out there — unemployment claim processing has been sped up — but it is not a good scene.
The fact that this is across-the-board pain does not make it more bearable but at least we can all relate to each other.
At Tuesday’s Central Washington University Board of Trustee’s meeting, board member Gladys Gillis basically asked why CWU was not feeling the same level of pain.
“I’m astonished we haven’t had a single layoff as of yesterday (Monday),” Gillis said at the meeting, which was a video conference call due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Under the COVID-19 restrictions, Central has switched classes to online instruction for spring quarter. Residence halls remain open but there are limitations on food service (take-out only). Students who returned home to the West Side are asked to remain on the West Side. How this plays out will become clearer on Wednesday, when Central classes reconvene after an extended two-week spring break.
Residence halls house just of portion of the CWU student population. How many students remained in off-campus housing and how many went home for the break and will return? There is a good deal of uncertainty over how many students will be “attending” Central classes from their homes across the state and how many will be in Ellensburg.
Central remains in the business of providing instruction and services to students, but it is also true that the delivery systems will be different.
The challenge facing the Board of Trustees and Central administrators is making sure Central remains strong coming out of the COVID-19 crisis. Damaging the university’s core mission and its ability to fulfill that mission in the name of countering what should be a temporary hardship needs to be avoided.
Gillis made some valid points. It is hard to imagine Central getting through this without some layoffs, but some her ideas should be non-starters — specifically dropping programs that cannot be transitioned to online.
The classes that are hard to transition online are labs for science subjects and performance-based pursuits (music and theater). Coincidentally, science and the performing arts — primarily music — are two of Central’s strengths as a university.
If a prospective student in a year looks at Central and says, “CWU used to have a really good program in (fill in the blank) before COVID, but not now,” then Central’s leaders will have failed.
Obviously, there is some self-interest at play here. Central is by far the largest employer in Ellensburg. The local economy already is reeling so a serious hit at Central would be a crippling blow.
We need to be able to recover, in terms of our personal and community health and the economy. There is going to be pain but let’s minimize the punishment.