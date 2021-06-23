For the past couple of days, every glance at the weather app has been even more distressing. It seems like the projected highs for the coming week go up two to three degrees every 24 hours.
Starting on Saturday the projected high is 103 degrees, and then 106 on Sunday, 109 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday, 103 on Wednesday, before “dropping” to 97 on Thursday.
It gets hot in Ellensburg in the summer, but it seems like its been a while since we’ve had a multiple day stretch of triple digits. Also, it’s still June. The serious heat typically arrives in August.
The extended hot stretch takes extreme heat warning to the next level. The temperatures do not cool off at night and there is no relief — the cumulative impact of the heat is felt. It really provides no comfort to say so, but much of the rest of the country has already dealt with a heat wave this June.
Much like when the temperature drops below zero in mid-winter and you need to plan and prepare for even the shortest venture outside, you need to respect the heat. If you are responsible for a child or a pet, the stakes are even higher.
Many older homes and apartments in Ellensburg do not have air conditioning. One favored “cooling station” during the day has been the Ellensburg Public Library. Right now that type of extended stay in the library is not allowed.
On the plus side, Hollywood has returned and if you needed any other excuse to see a movie on the big screen, the theater has air conditioning (and popcorn).
A lot of recommended behavior in the heat is common sense — bad time to embark on a distance running regimen — but it is worth a reminder. These tips come from the Grant County Health District (where it’s projected to be even hotter, not that makes you feel any better):
• Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.
• Drink plenty of fluids — avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
• Eat more frequently but make sure meals are balanced and light.
• Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.
• Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.
• Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80 percent.
• Make sure pets have plenty of water.
If you have homebound friends or family, definitely check in and see how they’re doing, particularly if their abode in not air conditioned. Heat stress can develop into a serious medical emergency.
Whether this is our one heat heat wave this summer or an indication of weather to come, play it safe and stay healthy.