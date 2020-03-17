It would make for a plot line of a horrific post-apocalyptic novel — a world in which gathering places of all nature whether schools, public spaces or churches are restricted and people are not allowed within six feet of each other.
It almost sounds too frightening to read, but that is the unfortunate reality of our COVID-19 world.
Few things in recent history have changed our lives as rapidly and thoroughly as the spread of COVID-19.
Starting on Friday a series of life-changing decisions have seemed to occur on an hourly basis.
Obviously, the six-week K-12 closure tops that list. Given what has happened of late, students, parents/guardians and school staff need to take into account that a six-week closure estimate may be too optimistic.
Also on Friday, Central Washington University announced it would be moving classes online for spring quarter. Right now, Central is encouraging students to remain in Ellensburg and residence halls and food service are still open.
But, even if that remains the status, many Central students will stay on the West Side, possibly starting Ellensburg’s non-student season a few months earlier. This has an impact on businesses.
That impact, though, may be secondary to the limitations placed on bars and restaurants. Bars have been closed and restaurants restricted to carry-out and delivery service — in other words, no sit-down dining.
These closures will rip through local households and the economy in general, in terms of lost business and lost wages. How this plays out in terms of assistance for workers and businesses has yet to be seen. The federal package gets touted as over $8 billion, but is any of that money going to get to a laid-off worker who needs to pay rent by the end of the month?
It is fair to say that COVID-19 has exposed some fault lines in the system, particularly on the federal level, but it also spotlighted exceptional work on the local level. The Kittitas County Health Department and Kittitas Valley Healthcare have been working to stay of top of, if not ahead of, developments. These are not large organizations so the demands are going to stretch employees and facilities to the limit and beyond.
The same can be said of all levels of emergency responders — police, fire and medical — who are the front-line forces.
At this point it’s a matter of minimizing the pain. It means readjusting our lives without the context of the current restrictions. For example, at the end of the work day Friday you can’t say, “let’s just go out to eat,” but you can find out if you’re favorite restaurant is doing carry out or delivery at this time.
It is also going to be vital for students and others who are not contagious to get outside of the house on walks or hikes. If you are not sick at the start of this six-week period, if you spend six weeks inside without breathing much fresh air, you probably will be at the end of the six weeks.
What we are going through is unprecedented (at least since World War II-era restrictions) so things are going to come up during this period of restricted activities and movement that we hadn’t thought about.
But throughout it all, it will be paramount to support each other, even if it means standing six feet away while doing it.