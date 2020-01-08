One thing that can be said about Kittitas County is we tend not to rush into things. This becomes evident during the exercise to develop a story of the year list. The fact is, many stories are reoccurring.
On one level, water supply could justifiably be the top story every year. The county’s agricultural base is dependent on water supply. Residential water supplies potentially can be impacted during a drought year. Our risk of fire hazard each summer is tied into water supply (precipitation received). Particularly in the West, water is the singular issue.
That said, there are times when stuff happens, even to completion. What’s probably folly, though, is attempting to predict that what will happen in the coming year. But hopefully there are a few safe bets.
For the coming year, there is much anticipation and excitement for the completion of phase one of the Ellensburg Police Department remodel/expansion.
It is fair to say that for the past several decades, Ellensburg has not over invested in police facilities.
The move of the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue to the station on Mountain View Avenue created the ability to expand into the former fire station space.
Chances are most people did not have the occasion to walk through the EPD office but the officers and staff made do with remarkably tight confines. Obviously, a lot of police work is done out and about in the community, but there are functions such as paperwork and interviews that require an office setting. The new expanded space will serve the police department and the community well.
Given that phase one is just about complete, it is safe to say the EPD will enjoy more spacious accommodations in 2020.
Looking for more construction, progress should be made on new elementary school project on the Mount Stuart property, but it will not be finished this year.
There are some sizable county projects, such as the relocation of the Lower County transfer station and possibly the public works yard by Mount Stuart Elementary School that are not going to happen this year but may make progress toward happening.
A major question mark with the city of Ellensburg is how far along will the affordable housing project proposed by the Water and Bender streets property advance this year.
On the private side, the Pilot station at the west interchange looks like it should be done soon.
Beyond tracking building and other notable differences, the new’s cycle for the coming year likely will be dominated by the national election.
The presidential race tops the ticket but there will be local races as well. For instance, the Kittitas County Commissioner District 1 and 2 seats will be on the ballot, as well as the two Superior Court Judge seats.
The national election promises to be heated so this will be a challenging year for all of us to stay focused on the issues and respectful of the views of others.
The new year will hold plenty of surprises, and if history is any indication, we’ll be talking about them in 2021 as well.