Is a bad idea a bad idea, even if you have no choice but to make it?
Starting Ellensburg High School classes at 7:25 a.m. is a bad idea. Did the district officials have any choice in the matter? Apparently not — officials cite a lack of adequate number of bus drivers as forcing their hand.
It’s not just a case of parents being annoyed at having to get their sleepy teens out of bed at least an hour earlier, study after study has shown that the early start times negatively impact academic achievement at the high school level. If you’re interested in the subject there is good piece in Science Advances on a study done in the Seattle School District.
Also, the district has not released any information to date on what the 7:25 a.m. start will mean to zero hour classes. Zero hour classes (those held before the start of the school day) have started at 7 a.m. Popular zero hour classes have included jazz band, weight training and AP psychology. Applying the same structure, zero hour classes would start at 6 a.m., which does not seem feasible.
This past year the district has had a tiered schedule with the grade schools starting early and the middle school and high school starting late
This coming year that will be flipped, with the high school and middle schools arriving first and the grade schools getting the late starts. This was done because the gap in start times between the grade levels can be reduced with the high and middle schools going first.
Part of the punch to the gut is prior to COVID-19, the Ellensburg School District had really good start times — a model for others to follow.
There also is the fact that we are about 16 months into a sequence of decisions that where not made with academic needs of students as the primary driver.
Obviously, the pandemic drove those choices. Shutting down schools in March of 2020 and creating an online education system on the fly was not done to improve student academic performance — it was done to protect health.
This past year, school went from fully online, to hybrid, to more or less fully back in the classroom. Every one of those decisions can be justified but it created a jumbled year that ended with students losing the stability they had create for themselves with a change in the school schedule for the final six or seven weeks of the year.
The modifications were needed to protect health and safety, but it put the schools, teachers, staff, students and families in a position where there may be some damage to repair.
Coming out of COVID with the hope that there would be a return to normalcy and then encountering a schedule driven by an inability to find bus drivers is discouraging. If you look at the district’s rationale, you can understand it, but that does not change your concerns about your child and his or her ability to achieve up to his or her potential.
What if the schedule was built around academic achievement and you accepted what gap was needed in bus times, whatever that may be? That would mean high school starts later and ends later, which would have consequences for families as well. But it would mean we’d come closer to meeting the promise that we are providing the best possible education with the money we have agreed to spend.
We need to get our education system out of this “bad idea” spiral triggered by COVID-19. We won’t recover until we do.