One thing Ellensburg has done well over the years has been to name things after people. It is one of the few cities that has not hesitated to name a location after person while he or she was still alive.
Irene Rinehart was still alive when the city named Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. Stan Bassett was still alive when the city named the Stan Bassett Youth Center. Someone with a longer institutional memory will have to recall if Hal Holmes was still alive when the city named the Hal Holmes Community Center.
It is just kind of cool that instead of waiting for a person to die and honoring their memory, the naming shows the person how much the community appreciated their efforts over the years while they are still alive.
The history of the city’s naming efforts helps place into context the challenge any entity faces in naming a location after a person — dead or alive.
At Monday’s meeting, the Ellensburg City Council put a hold on naming the downtown property that includes Rotary Pavilion and the adjacent former bank drive-thru property. The council had received a recommendation to name the park Ellensburg Blues Park.
The recommendation was based on a survey conducted in February. At the time Ellensburg blues were in the news as the state Legislature was considering (but ultimately did not adopt) a proposal to name Ellensburg blue agates the state gem.
Ellensburg Blues gets around the issue of naming the park after a person, and it certainly reflects one of the elements of the Kittitas Valley that attracts people.
The timing of that survey also reflects how much the world has changed since. Back in those carefree days, the COVID-19 restrictions had not hit and protests over police brutality had not yet griped cities across the nation.
Ellensburg Blues Park is still a good name, but the question the council now has is if it is missing an opportunity to address issues dealing with inclusion, diversity and equity through the naming of the park.
On the one hand, that’s a lot to put on the naming of a park, but it is appropriate the name reflects values advocated by the community.
One idea that gets around naming it after one person is to call it Heritage Park and have information about a variety of people in the park. That is an idea with quite a bit of merit.
Another idea would be the name the park after the person who probably best reflected the ideals of Ellensburg — welcoming, friendliness, inclusivity and a passion for downtown — and that would be Bobby Bettas.
From 1968 to 2002, Bettas, who had Downs syndrome, swept the sidewalks and kept them clear of snow in the downtown. It was not about the job, though, but about his spirit. He had a level of compassion and kindness for everyone he met that even if we aspire to, we don’t achieve.
If the goal is a downtown park/gathering space the reflects a welcome all who approach, than Bettas Park would reflect that value.
The history of Ellensburg is full of compassionate, caring people from all walks of life so maybe selecting one person is not the best route, but something or someone(s) who embodies the “welcome all” vibe is what you want for downtown park and gathering space.
Best of luck to the Ellensburg City Council on this quest, it’s a challenging one.