Given the political makeup of state government it is not surprising that no bill attempting to place limits on the governor’s powers during an emergency will advance to a vote this legislation session, but it is disappointing.
It’s not that it’s disappointing for Republicans (who advocated for the bills) or Democrats (who will find themselves defending this stance on campaign trails), but for good governance and the health and well being of state residents.
Gov. Jay Inslee deserved credit for acting quickly and decisively early in the pandemic. Action was needed — the purpose of a governor having that type of power was well served.
But it become evident as the weeks and months passed that COVID-19 was going to stress our public and private systems in ways never seen before.
Is a pandemic after three months, six months or a year still an “emergency”?
Obviously, actions are still needed but once you get beyond the initial steps required, there has to be greater by-in across a broader spectrum of the public.
COVID-19 and the response to it was always going to be a challenge. A lot of what people were asked to do more closely related to social ethics and the harm principle (or perhaps a dash of Immanuel Kant’s Categorical Imperative) than codes enforced by law enforcement.
Without getting too deep into ethical philosophy, as members of a community we agree to do our best to behave in a manner that does not harm others. For example, if you are sick you stay home from work even in the situation where it costs you a day’s pay because you don’t want to spread the disease to coworkers or the public you serve. In exchange your coworker does not show up sick and spread the disease to you.
You don’t get arrested for violating this social contract, although violating it won’t make you any friends.
During this discussion it is important to keep in mind that Washington for a time was Ground Zero for COVID — it was hit hard and early with nursing home deaths on the West Side. Also, within the context of how other states and their residents have handled COVID, Washington state has done comparatively well.
Kittitas County and its residents, also, have done well. Central Washington University students, in particular, deserve kudos for behaving responsibly — this was not the case in many other small college towns where campuses were the source of community spread.
That said, deaths accumulated in this county, state and nation. Looking back, a key question to ask is how we could have avoided politicizing the wearing of a cloth mask.
Logically speaking, wearing a cloth mask was a simple, noncontroversial request. It has no negative impacts on health (excluding people with severe respiratory issues). It can be annoying (especially if you wear glasses), but it is not a hardship.
It would be silly to say you go to work when sick because you’re a member of Brand X political party. People would find that statement ludicrous. But it became entirely acceptable to view the wearing of a mask (or not) as a political statement.
If Inslee had called a special session, Republicans would have objected to some of his measures, railed against him, raised a stink about it. But the solution to that is not to disallow the forum where those grievances can be heard. Following that path is damaging in the short-term and dangerous in the long-term for our democratic institutions.
The public should rightly question and distrust any politician — regardless of political affiliation — who claims to have the exclusive franchise on good ideas and solutions.
A legislative session is not a model of efficiency, but neither is society. It is the way we have agreed to govern ourselves.