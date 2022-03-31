Sitting in our little corner of the country it is easy to watch legislation sweeping across the nation, eliminating the right to abortion, and say “Won’t happen here.”
But it would be a case of self-deception.
The fact is, if it weren’t for a core of voters in a densely populated portion of Puget Sound (and the representatives/senators they elect), laws being passed in Texas, Florida, Idaho and elsewhere, also would pass in Washington state.
That alone should give us pause for thought. How did we get here?
At a minimum we need to disabuse ourselves of the notion that these laws will be contained to certain states. Not surprisingly the states rushing to ban abortion (in advance of the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade) will also attempt to enact measures to prohibit women who are residents of the state from leaving to obtain an abortion in another state (or obtain abortion drugs via the mail). Some of the measures being considered are basically reinventions of the Fugitive Slave Act.
People have always disagreed on abortion, when it was illegal and then when it became legal. Prior to Roe v. Wade a woman who wanted to get an abortion would get an abortion if she could find a way do it.
One example was the Jane Collective, which was formed by a group of women in Chicago. Members trained themselves to perform abortions and the group did an estimated 11,000 abortions between 1969 and 1973.
This system favored women of means. Poor women, with fewer options or less support, were more likely to continue with an unwanted pregnancy.
For a second, contemplate a nation where abortion is legal in some states and not in others. And then try to devise the extent of controls that would need to be imposed on women to take away their control over their reproductive organs. Also, take into account that the majority of Americans for the past 30 or 40 years have consistently said they oppose making abortion illegal. States will be imposing a law opposed by the majority of residents that can be skirted by driving across a state line. This is not going end well.
This is not a purely theoretical debate. Idaho is banning abortion with a twist on the Texas law. Instead of giving neighbors and out-of-state strangers the right to sue to stop a woman from having an abortion (and collect a $10,000 bounty) as Texas does, Idaho is giving that right to family members — not just parents and siblings but, grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles as well. In theory your family might be more supportive of your decisions but what about that creepy uncle you studiously avoid at the family Christmas gatherings? He now has a vested interest in your reproductive rights.
People may think of Idaho as an entirely different country but the reality is not much separates Washington and Idaho. In the case of Pullman and Moscow, it’s nine miles. Maybe you could sue the gas station in Moscow to stop them from selling gas to a woman trying to drive across the state line to obtain an abortion, but you can cycle that distance, even walk it with a decent pair of shoes.
It seems unlikely Idaho will be able to enforce its will on women without border guards, perhaps requiring women of childbearing age to take a pregnancy test (only takes five to 10 minutes) or perhaps present some sort of certified record of periods. It is going to take awhile to figure out the details on this one.
The rollback on abortion rights may be surprising but not entirely unexpected given the religious right’s laser focus on this issue and its out-sized influence on the Republican Party.
It’s possible people didn’t pay much attention to states’ anti-abortion laws thinking that what was passed would be shot down by the Supreme Court.
We now live in a nation with an “Ideology Above All” Supreme Court so people need rethink their approach to this and pay far more attention to the legislative process.
What we’re moving toward as a nation is not tenable. And where we end up is unknown.