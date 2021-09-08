Editorial: Our choices determine children's success By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Sep 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is the week parents and children have been waiting for since June — some more eagerly than others.All schools start their academic years this week. Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn and Eason begin classes today (Wednesday) and Thorp and Kittitas start on Thursday.There’s no dancing around the fact that it’s already been a weird start to the school year. The announcement in August that students and staff (regardless of vaccination status) are required to wear masks in the classroom has created some turmoil. As it stands today (Tuesday), all schools are requiring students and staff to wear masks in the classroom. The one semi-exception to that statement is the Kittitas School District. The Kittitas School Board said it acknowledged the mandate but did not intend to police it.Since that time, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has contacted the Kittitas School District. The substance of that conversation was not made public, but the OSPI had previously announced that state funding would be withheld from districts that did not comply with the state mandate.The Kittitas School District cancelled a welcome open house set for today due to what it called “concern regarding large gatherings,” and said COVID protocols would be posted shortly before the start of school.That’s another layer of drama typically not seen at the start of a school year.It feels like there are all these peripheral issues swirling around the schools so it easy to lose sight of what is at the center — the classroom.There are positive aspects where the classroom is concerned. In what should have come as no surprise, we learned over the past 18 months that students perform better in the classroom with real live teachers to notice what they are doing (or not doing) and interacting. The Ellensburg School District saw student academic improvement when it transitioned from hybrid to full-time classroom at the end of the last school year.Every school intends to have students back in the classroom full-time this fall (there is a virtual option for those who desire).Every child learns differently and some may have excelled online but the majority fare better in the classroom. Parents have a variety of concerns, but how their child performs in the classroom should be at the top of the list. If schools are able keep kids in the classroom five days a week, student performance will improve. That’s a big deal.There are people who do not want to be vaccinated who may leave their employment with the district. There are people who do not want to be vaccinated who may leave their employment with the district. There are parents who do not want their child to be required to wear a mask in the classroom, who may not send their child to school.Those are decisions people have the right to make.Citing the spread of COVID in states without masking mandates for schools and even the deaths of children due to COVID (Texas leads the nation with 59 child deaths due to COVID as of Sept. 3) does not sway or convince people.In fall 2021 public schools are requiring staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and for students to wear masks in the classroom. That's where we are at.If we make the best of it, we make the best possible educational opportunity for our children. The choice is up to us. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 