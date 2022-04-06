The Ellensburg City Council’s decision to not close Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues permanently or seasonally makes sense.
As does leaving open the option of closing the portion of that street when the need arises.
For example, when Jazz in the Valley is back operating at full force, that segment of the street should be closed at least during the Friday and Saturday portions on the event. There are a lot of people wandering around that area of the downtown during the festival. It has often felt like that street should be closed for pedestrian safety purposes during the festival.
Jazz in the Valley historically has created the most intense concentration of people downtown for an extended stretch. But if Brewfest incorporates and expands on some of the outdoor components used this past year on a permanent basis, it is easy to see that event drawing people to a concentrated area as well and benefiting from a street closure. Perhaps Buskers in the Burg as well.
Bottomline, there are current events that would benefit and it is good to leave open the option for future events making use of the space.
The wildcard in this has been, and remains, the development of Unity Park. Depending on how the park is developed it could lend itself to festivals making use of the surrounding street area or it could be more self-contained and closed off to the street.
It is hard to overstate the potential of this park as an asset to the city — a corner lot in the heart of the historic downtown pedestrian zone. Generally speaking, these opportunities do not arise in historic downtowns with well more than a century under their belts.
It is possible the high stakes involved have played a part in the city spinning its wheels for the past couple of years on the park property. The demolition of the old bank drive-through portion of the structure has been scheduled at least once and has yet to happen.
Whatever happens with the park, that structure is destined to come down. Perhaps it makes sense, though, to have a better idea of the “next step” before commencing demolition. It may mean that whatever is done could be done in a more cost-efficient manner.
In terms homeowners can understand: You don’t rip up the old carpeting until you can afford to replace the flooring.
The debate over the street structure threatened to cast a pall over the park planning. The park development should be driven by nothing but positive energy. Absent some unforeseeable, horrific string of decisions, that park will be a net plus for the city — businesses, residents and visitors.
Perhaps the biggest risk is the one faced by many public projects — do you make it so utilitarian that it lacks character. In the spirit of the Major League Baseball season starting Thursday (Go Mariners!), do you prefer perhaps one of the most utilitarian stadiums known to man, the Kingdome, or the quirky charms of T-Mobile Park?
The decision to not permanently or seasonally close that portion of Pearl Street, is just one decision in a lengthy process that hopefully results in the best use possible for the park and surrounding for residents, businesses and visitors.