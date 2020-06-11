What would an editorial about the need to address systemic racism in law enforcement and society in general written by a white editor in a community with a population of roughly 91.5% white look like and what would be its relevance?
There are things we know in our head, but haven’t experienced in our heart. You can know racism is wrong without having someone drive by you in the supermarket parking lot while you’re carrying your groceries to the car, roll down his window and shout a racial slur/epitaph at you as easy as if saying “good day.” But you can’t know how that feels and what that does to your sense of security and safety in your community unless it happens to you.
You can listen to the stories told to you by your friends of color and feel outraged and horrified by what they experienced, whether it is something as casual as a drive-by shouting or as scary as being the focus of police attention for just being a person of color. A white person can be falsely accused a crime, but the assumption of guilt will not be based on being white.
Is it enough to listen, to be sympathetic and empathetic? No.
What we can do is accept these testimonies as truth, revise and restructure the systems created by white Americans to take into account the flaws and weaknesses of white Americans. In a perfect world, these systems would be designed to mitigate the flaws and weaknesses of human beings. But in this particular situation the systems were devised by white Americans and reflect our strengths and weaknesses. It is therefore upon white America to own up to the flaws and make the corrections.
It would be nice to say otherwise, but we see color. When we see color we see other. When we see other we are suspect. When you add in the history of black Africans being brought to this nation as slaves and through the ensuing struggles of the Civil War, Jim Crow, Civil Rights and into today’s mass incarceration issues, it gets pretty messy and complex. Look at how politicians portray people who do not look like white Americans as people to be feared. The tactic has all the subtlety of a sledge hammer, but it has proven time and time again to be effective. It is a weakness that is prone to manipulation.
White Americans have not treated black Americans fairly. That’s both a historical and contemporary fact.
If we accept that we have to account for that in all our systems — law enforcement, education, public and private sector.
Being denied an educational opportunity or a job can be crushing, but pales compared to being denied liberty and potentially life by law enforcement.
For example, according to The Sentencing Project report completed in 2016, across the nation African Americans are incarcerated at rate 5.1 times higher than whites. In five states that disparity is 10 to 1. In 12 states, half the prison population is back. In Maryland, 72% of the prison population is black. To be blunt, our law enforcement system is biased. Doesn’t matter if you say defund or dismantle, it has to be taken apart and put back together by white and black hands. We need law enforcement, but we don’t need want amounts to be the enforcement arm of a racist system.
As a white person, maybe we can not feel what it means to have the system designed to imprison us, but we can read the numbers and know they are wrong. We should never build another prison in this country because we need extra capacity. Private prisons should not be a growth sector in the economy.
If you calculate the cost in human lives and opportunities lost by society it is mind boggling to think how much better a country the U.S. could be without systemic racism and ills it creates.
Our objective should be straight forward: a black child born today grows up in a country where he or she has the same risk of being arrested or imprisoned as a white child born today, the same access to opportunities in education as that white child as well as career options.
We have the ability to account for our weaknesses. It’s way past time that we did so.