The Kittitas County commissioners are being asked to allow voters to decide on a one-tenths of 1% sales tax increase to support mental health services.
The Kittitas County Health Network made a presentation to the board advocating for the measure in early February. The commissioners are scheduled to take public comment on the issue at a March 3 meeting before determining whether to advance it to a ballot.
It is important to note, the voters will ultimately determine if the sales tax increase is approved.
Mental health is a complex issue at the local, state and national level and it is in the best interest of county residents for the commissioners to allow this issue to appear on the ballot.
Whether people vote yes or no, it will be worthwhile to have the public discussion on the current condition and scope of mental health services and how best to meet those needs.
It is no secret that as a society we have not done a good job addressing mental health needs of citizens. The sales tax increase became an option for counties in 2005. Since then, 24 of the 39 counties (including Yakima County in 2019) have enacted the tax. So, while it is new to Kittitas County, there is a track record that can be examined in other counties.
Of late, mental health has been cited as a factor in mass shootings and other incidents of violence, creating the impression of people with mental illness as a threat to society.
The reality is, people with mental health issues are far more likely to be the victim of a violent crimes than the perpetrator. According to studies cited by Mental Illness Policy Org., people with severe psychiatric disorders who are not taking medication were found to be 2.7 times more likely to be the victim of a violent crime (assault, rape or mugging) than the general population.
This makes sense because many of these people are among the most vulnerable — jobless, homeless, without support structures.
In Kittitas County the first-responders in a mental health crisis typically are emergency medical personnel and law enforcement. Blotter devotees are well aware of the number of calls received that basically describe people undergoing some sort of mental health issue. While there are fantastic people working these jobs in Kittitas County, they are not mental-health professionals.
At the extreme, this is reflected in the county’s relatively high suicide rate, which “dropped” to nine in 2019 after a spike to 14 in 2018.
Something needs to be done and while this is an issue that seems too large to grapple with at times, it must be addressed on every level, even the local.
By advancing this measure to the ballot, there can be a discussion of what it would mean to generate revenue for this service — how and where and to what effect would this money be spent.
Sales tax hits local residents, obviously, but also taps into travelers. The capacity to generate revenue exceeds our rather limited population.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said in a article in Monday’s Daily Record, that money spent on mental health will help people and save money spent later in the system on emergency services and incarceration.
Placing the sale tax increase on the ballot would be the next step in a needed community discussion.