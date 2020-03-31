It can be hard to see beyond your living room/kitchen/bedroom walls (which can all be the same room depending on your living arrangements) but we will enter post-COVID-19 restrictions world at some point.
If nothing else, thinking about that day is a pleasant diversion from our present predicament.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association is on it with its “I Want to Party With———” Contest encouraging the public to submit a 30-second video explaining what business they would like to party with once the community is safely back in full working order.
Planning for a party does not detract from our responsibilities to comply with the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Spring is a time of celebrations, from Easter (April 12) to graduations. Obviously, many of the traditional Easter celebrations — church services and community Easter egg hunts — will not happen.
Central Washington University moved its classes to online on for spring quarter and announced the traditional commencement ceremonies on campus in June have been cancelled.
Ellensburg School District has closed the school buildings until April 27. District officials and teachers are meeting this week to come up with a plan to reach out to students for remote learning possibilities.
Realistically, students, parents and staff must plan for a remaining school year that does not involve a return to the classroom. The hope is all the work done to limit social interactions will slow the spread of the virus, but given the amount of unknown heading forward, we should work under the assumption that the date life returns to normal is the date when conditions dictate that is possible.
If that is April 27 or the start of May, great. If not, we need to be ready and with the best possible plan of action. “Return to normal” likely will be a phased process.
This is disruptive to all students K-through college, but particularly so to high school seniors. Spring of senior year is a time of excitement when students are making memories with friends they’ve known all their lives and charting a future that may take them away from their home.
COVID-19 has taken some of that away, but we need to adjust and create memories to the best of our abilities when possible.
Seniors also have graduation requirements to fulfill. One quirk is that seniors who are in Running Start, either part of full-time, will be able to take their classes online through Central. The same can be said of juniors in Running Start. But other students will not have that same type of structured opportunity. At the end of the day, and spring quarter, the challenge for high schools across the state, is that all seniors achieve what they need to achieve in order to graduate.
So far, school districts in the county have not made any announcement in regard to high school graduation.
Pretty much every high school in this county fills the stands for its graduation ceremony. Will that be possible in June? It is probably not a question that can be answered on March 31. That, itself, is problematic, because those events and all the other associated events, take time to plan.
If the traditional June ceremonies cannot occur, we need to come up with creative ideas to celebrate this accomplishment, perhaps later in the summer.
When the school year started, COVID-19 was not on the calendar. We are all making adjustments, and those adjustments should mean finding ways to celebrate important milestones when the conditions allow.