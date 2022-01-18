Instead of a “dust up,” perhaps the state Department of Transportation’s rejection of Kittitas County’s offer to assist with the plowing of state Route 903 in Ronald in the wake of the snow storm early this month, should be called a snow flurry.
The disagreement came to light last week when the Kittitas County commissioners issued a letter expressing disappointment with the DOT’s rejection of the county’s offer at a time that Interstate 90 was closed due to snow and safety concerns.
To be clear, Kittitas County was not offering to assist in plowing I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass. The county was offering to plow state Route 903 in Ronald.
The refusal by the DOT of the county’s offer did not extend the amount of time I-90 was closed. Part of the extent of the closure was tied to avalanche safety concerns — crews were not able to work for a period of time. It is possible an argument could be made that reductions in DOT crews due to firing workers who refused to get vaccinated extended the closure.
But I-90 is the DOT’s top priority. If the crew reductions hit anywhere it was probably with the other passes that may not have received the same level of resources as Snoqualmie Pass.
A slowdown likely was felt on state highways as well — such as state Route 903.
Back to the issue at hand, it would have been nice for residents along state Route 903 if the DOT had taken up the county on its offer. Instead, the state contracted with a private company to remove the snow. Private contractors must meet the state vaccinations requirements.
Of course, this issue went from a road maintenance debate to a political fist-fight in less than a tenth of a second.
The state has been clear from the start on its vaccine policy in terms of employees and contractors. It’s endured reductions in its workforce rather than compromise its stand. The county has been as equally clear in not requiring vaccinations for its employees.
In the county’s release Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said, “During these times, we need to be able to put differences aside and work to support one another.”
There are differences and then there are differences. Bridging differences in this case might have meant the county identifying vaccinated Public Works crew members — Public Works Director Makr Cook said the workforce is 60% non-vaccinated, so that leaves 40% vaccinated — to work on SR903. If that was offered, it’s not mentioned in the county’s release or in the state DOT’s response.
Within a day or two 13th District Sen. Judy Warnick jumped in the fray in a shared release with state Sen. Curtis King. The release included this statement:
“We are shocked and very disappointed that the state Department of Transportation refused Kittitas County’s offer to help clear snow off key highways because county employees are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The state, especially the governor, is putting political ideology and an inflexible desire to enforce vaccine mandates above public safety. This is wrong and foolish.”
That statement reads exactly like the scene from “Casablanca” when Capt. Louis Renault exits Rick’s and says, “I’m shocked, shocked, to find that gambling is going on in here.”
Anytime a politician says they are shocked to find politics at play, it should be taken with a grain of salt as large as that boulder that rolled onto White Pass last week. The response to COVID — to this country’s everlasting shame — was politicized from the start.
The bottomline is SR903 did get plowed, but we probably paid more for it than we should have had to. Differing approaches to managing COVID has come with a cost (some higher than others) and SR903 plowing has been added to the bill.