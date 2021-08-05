At times it feels like Ellensburg has been in a position of “poised for change” for the past 20 years or so.
This is primarily because of our proximity to the Puget Sound corridor, which has seen a couple of decades of significant population growth and financial success.
The theory has been that as people get priced out of the West Side communities (particularly families and retirees) they will start looking east to our lovely small town settings and comparatively affordable real estate.
This has happened to a certain degree. The county’s population has grown. People are retiring here. Families, especially those with wage earners able to work remotely, are finding their way into our communities.
Anyone who has looked to buy a home of late, or searched for a rental can testify that our housing supply is tight.
According to information posted on the city of Ellensburg’s website (under Creating Affordable Housing in Ellensburg), between 2010 and 2018 the city averaged adding 125 housing units per year.
To meet growth projections the city needs to average 333 housing units per year between 2018 and 2035.
The preferred style of housing in Ellensburg is the single-family home. The housing stock breaks down to 49% single family, 28% apartments/condos, 20% duplexes/townhouses and 3% mobile homes.
The question is whether the city can meet the 333 housing housing units per year under the current mix. On Aug. 10 there is a public hearing before the city’s hearing examiner for a 141-lot subdivision off of Dry Creek Road. You’d need one of those (planned and approved) every year, as well as scattered single homes and a steady and healthy apartment/condo/townhouse sector.
There are a variety of housing projects in different stages of the process in and near the city. It is wrong to rule out this pace of construction as a possibility, but it would certainly be an uptick from what we’ve seen.
There is also the question of where would 150 to 170 single-family homes go? How long until the existing city footprint maxes out? Ellensburg is not adverse to expanding into unincorporated Kittitas County — that might relieve some of the pressure.
All this growth has been happening without significant job expansion — particularly in the private sector. The last sizable non-ag private-sector employer with what could be called family-wage jobs to establish itself in the county may have been Shoemakers Mfg. in Cle Elum, and that dates back to 1947.
As a category, breweries may have been our growth sector the past decade.
What if that changes? What if, more jobs are created in the county? If we are already getting arrivals without notable job growth, what will happen when there are job openings as well?
A cynic might say, “believe it when I see it,” and there is a lengthy history of ideas/proposals not coming to fruition in Kittitas County.
If nothing else, with the general election season now kicking into gear and numerous local government spots on the ballot, it’s a good time to ask, “What if … what if happens?”