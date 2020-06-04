America is a curious place, politically speaking.
An argument can be made that on paper we have one of the most open forms of government. It did not come pre-equipped with a ruling class. In theory the scope of political parties and ideologies should have been expansive.
In practice, though, the American political scene has been consistently dominated by two parties — right now, Democrats and Republicans.
That may be a factor of our capitalistic economic system, where markets tend to consolidate and be dominated by the most efficient businesses. Walmart and Amazon dominate because they capitalized on market efficiencies bringing products at a lower cost to consumers.
Perhaps Republicans and Democrats are just more efficient and accessing cash from broad segments of society. That cash leads to better financed campaigns that tend to dominate the election process.
The last president who was not a Democrat or Republican was Millard Fillmore (1850-1853), who was a member of the Whig Party. The Whig Party was an interesting mix of ideas. It called for protective tariffs, federal subsidies for infrastructure construction, a national bank and also protections against majority tyranny and executive tyranny.
Maybe the last party to take a serious run at making the U.S. a three-party system was the Socialist Party in the early 1900s. While there certainly have been people who have identified themselves as Socialist, the party itself has not had the level of success in placing people in elected office that it would need to be power player in American politics.
People will point to Bernie Sanders, who identifies as a Socialist, but when Sanders sought the office of the president he ran as a Democrat, an acknowledgement that the Socialist Party is not a viable player in national politics.
The fact that we’re basically served a steady diet of vanilla and chocolate in terms of politics, means there can be confusion when unfamiliar names are thrown in the mix.
Anyone who had read the blotter the past couple of days may be wondering about calls concerning an influx of Antifa members and anarchists. (There has been no documentation of an actual increase in Antifa members or anarchists in town this week.)
Antifa is not a political party, it is a political protest movement militantly opposed to fascism and white supremacy. Fascism is defined as far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalism. It had its hay day prior to World War II, notably with Benito Mussolini in Italy. There were attempts to create a Fascist Party in America at the time and while they were supporters, the party in general did not take root.
So, Antifa is opposed to fascism and white supremacy? Who isn’t? Shouldn’t this be a mainstream group? The rub may come with the militant part, and what Antifa considers to be fascist. There is also the fact that while Antifa opposes the Trump administration and the GOP in general, it doesn’t have anything nice to say about liberal Democrats, either, or any establishment politician. The Antifa circle of friends is going to be fairly small.
President Donald Trump has proposed labeling Antifa as a terrorist organization. There is no mechanism to designate a domestic group a terrorist organization. It is also a stretch to call Antifa a group or organization since it does not have a centralized structure.
Some people have been using Antifa and anarchists interchangeably but that is not accurate. An anarchist could be part of the Antifa movement, but not all members of Antifa are anarchists.
While no deaths have been attributed to an Antifa member, anarchists have had some high profile killings. An anarchist, Gavrilo Princip, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand, considered one of the tipping points for World War I.
Given the fracturing of common culture that has followed from the internet, it would seem like we might get more offshoot ideologies and eventually political parties. We are not there yet, but maybe some of the friction developing is from the creation of these movements and the threats they pose to the dominant political paradigm.
At the minimum, we’re probably going to need to expand our political vocabulary.