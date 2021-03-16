The good news about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine distribution came fast and furious toward the end of last week.
The news included announcement that the state is moving to phase 3 of the reopening plan on March 18.
This is a move with ramifications. It helps local businesses by allowing restaurants/bars to increase capacity, from 25 to 50%.
But it also gives a big boost to community life. Phase 3 allows 50% capacity for high school sports and rodeos. Phrase 3 allows for high school basketball to be played this spring. Phase 3 means high schools can plan for some form of outdoor graduation ceremonies, if they desire.
In other words, a lot of the events and activities that we lost last year can plan a return, if even in a reduced or modified form.
So much has been up in the air in planning for the summer festival and event season. A lot still remains in the air, but there is more reason for optimism now than there has been since last March.
What raises hopes even more than the advancement to phase 3 is the news about expanding vaccine distribution.
On Friday, Kittitas County announced that people in Tier 2 of Phase 1B would be eligible for the vaccine as of March 17. This group covers a range of people in different categories. More information about eligibility, specifically congregate settings, can be found at www.doh.wa.gov.
For those waiting outside the first tiers for distribution, the wait has been frustrating. The vaccine has been available for more than two months and the pace of moving through the tiers has raised concerns about when general distribution would occur. To be fair, early on the pace primarily was determined by availability of the vaccine. There are now more variations of the vaccine available.
Concerns about pace of distribution were highlighted when President Joe Biden announced the intention to have vaccine available to all adults by May 1.
Based on the current pace of progression through the tiers, it is hard to see how all adults would be eligible for the vaccine by May, at least in this state.
Logically, the people with the most incentive to get the vaccine are in the first tiers — those with serious health risks. If it takes this long to reach a desired saturation level with the highest risk categories, that does not bode well for the pace moving down the list.
At some point, the distribution will need to be sped up or altered. Instead of waiting until a certain percentage agree to the vaccination before advancing, a time limit will need to be set for each tier before moving to the next tier.
If the vaccine supply is sufficient, then we are allowing the pace of the distribution of the vaccine to be determined by people who do not want to get the vaccine. It’s not a recipe for success.
The vaccine is not mandatory. It is possible an employer could make a vaccine mandatory for employees, but it does not seem like any American employer is moving in that direction. There also is opposition in the U.S. to requiring vaccine for air travel (although some countries may do so) or granting people with proof of vaccines more freedoms in terms of enjoying groups settings in theaters or restaurants (such as Israel has done).
In other words, it does appear that possible pressure points to push people to get a vaccine are going to be utilized.
It is safe to say that Americans are not in favor of forceful vaccine measures, but it means this process is going to be drawn out.
Other states are advancing at a faster pace — notably dropping or announcing when then will lower requirements.
There has been notable progress against COVID, so there is hope that the next step in this state will to accelerate delivery of the vaccine to those who wish to be vaccinated.