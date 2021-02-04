When Kittitas County officials announced earlier this week that the number of people registered for COVID-19 vaccinations jumped to 100,000, most of us probably had a reaction along the lines of, “those dang West Siders.”
It turns out the spike was more an input error than a tsunami of King County residents swarming over the pass.
That being said, King County residents can sign up for the vaccine in Kittitas County, and vice versa — you have to be a state resident to sign up in this state, but there are no restrictions between counties. County officials said Kittitas County residents are given priority in Kittitas County.
If nothing else, this incident should serve as a reminder to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is back online. The county said there are about 2,500 people currently registered, which leaves the vast majority of the county residents as unregistered.
Many people likely have not bothered because they know they are not currently eligible. But with the COVID vaccine it is better to be signed up and ready to go. The vaccine distribution seems to be going in fits and starts, not just locally but nationally. Since it may be hard for the layman to predict when the vaccine is going to arrive, it makes sense to be prepared, as well as patient.
Prepared and patient — it’s not a bad moto in these times.
If you are looking for some positive news, the county’s vaccination clinics (when the vaccines are available) are getting glowing reviews. People fortunate enough to get the vaccine say the process is efficient and smooth and the people working the clinics are fantastic. There are lot of things we can’t control locally (namely the rate of vaccine production) but we can control how well the system works when operating and how well people are treated. In that regard, all involved are making the best of the situation.
It is frustrating to wait because by all indications the vaccine is effective with limited adverse reactions. After a year of dealing with COVID, everyone wants to put it in the rearview window and the vaccine is the best way to accomplish that goal.
As long as we are playing with the concept of using “COVID” and “good news” in the same sentence, the Ellensburg Public Library announced Wednesday that state regulations are being modified so the library can once again open to the public, starting on Monday.
Being able to go to the library and check out a book was just one small slice of normalcy available in a world where slices of normalcy were hard to find. Having that back is good news.
Perhaps, Gov. Jay Inslee is looking at many flaws in his revised phased opening plan — primarily grouping Kittitas County with Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties. We can only hope, which makes three we can do — prepared, patient and hopeful.