Can something be not a surprise and still come as a shock?
That’s the response triggered by the cancellation of the 2020 Ellensburg Rodeo due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It is not a surprise because rodeos throughout the region and beyond scheduled both before and after the Ellensburg Rodeo had already cancelled.
The shock comes from thinking of Labor Day weekend without the Ellensburg Rodeo and all its associated activities.
The Ellensburg Rodeo board deserves credit for working extremely hard to find a way to make this year’s event happen but also credit for making the tough but responsible decision to cancel this year’s event.
The rodeo takes a tremendous amount of advance planning and given the current state of this state and nation’s battle to contain spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is hard to envision a Labor Day with many of the restrictions on gatherings lifted.
But make no mistake, having the rodeo cancelled for the year hurts. It hurts the rodeo contestants who counted on Ellensburg as one of the Top 10 rodeos in the nation. It also hurts local businesses and the overall economy. The rodeo/fair combo over the Labor Day weekend is a Christmas-scale event for many businesses. The Kittitas County Fair Board has said it will make a decision on the fair by July 16. It is safe to assume that whatever shape the fair takes this year it will be difficult than usual.
Rodeo/fair weekend is kind of like Ellensburg’s Seafair. Labor Day is the focal point but there are events and activities tied to them throughout the summer whether it is the 4-H horse shows, the Junior Rodeo Parade, the pancake breakfast or the Ellensburg High School band marching through residential neighborhoods in late August practicing for the parade.
This summer will be a reminder of how much our community is tied into the rodeo and fair and help us appreciate them ever more when they return in full force in 2021.
The cancellation also is another reminder of the impact of the pandemic and the need to take seriously precautions required to slow its spread.
As has been said time and time again: Wearing a cloth face mask, maintaining six feet distance and hand washing are not political statements, they are public/personnel health measures.
Losing the rodeo and fair for this reason emphasizes the need for all of us to make a commitment to our community — businesses, nonprofits and community groups. Considering the rodeo has not been cancelled since the World War II era, it is understandable that it’s been take for granted that it would happen.
This year is all about adjusting to the unexpected and making the best of situations. As has been the case since day one of the COVID-19 outbreak, the only way forward is together.