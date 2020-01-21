The phrases “don’t get your hopes up,” and “don’t freak out,” should apply to every piece of legislation being contemplated in Olympia this time of year.
Even bills that look to be cruising to passage get derailed, sometimes in the final minutes of the session.
But, it is worthwhile to take notice of bills early in the session, particularly if you want to comment to your state representatives or senator either in favor or opposition.
With that in mind, there are a couple of topics that should be of interest locally and statewide.
One bill getting early notice is a plastic bag bill that has passed the state Senate and is now before the House.
Within Kittitas County, Ellensburg is the one entity with a law targeting single-use bags. In Ellensburg, single use bags cost 5 cents. You can still walk out of the store with all your groceries in plastic bags, but the nickel a bag fee is designed to encourage the use of reusable bags.
The proposed state law as written differs in a couple of main ways:
n Single-use bags would be no longer be an option.
n Shoppers would have the option of paying 8 cents for a reusable bag made of film plastic.
The 8-cent bag would have to meet standards for strength and durability — survive up to 125 uses and be washable. It would also be recyclable.
The other main difference, is this would apply statewide, which means stores across the county would need to comply.
There certainly are people still annoyed by Ellensburg’s plastic bag ordinance, but it appears to have had an impact. In 2018 the city did a check of major retailers and found that single-use plastic bag use dropped by 50 percent. It is a change-of-habit ordinance, meaning the longer in place the more accustomed people get to remembering to bring a reusable bag to the store.
The state law would be a next step in that it would eliminate even the option of a single-use bag. Amongst this debate, it is important to remember that single-use bags are recyclable.
Other bills with a local impact address fuel emission standards.
Why this is of interest particularly in Kittitas County is these measures tend to hit the agricultural sector and commuters the hardest. Kittitas County is home to both these segment of the population.
Bills being considered aim at achieving the goal of 95 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2050. The state Department of Ecology would have the authority to put rules in place to limit the use of dirty and carbon-emitting fuels.
This seems like a huge issue to tackle in a 60-day session, but long-time Olympia watchers can testify that these topics can build and carry from session to session. So, even if you don’t think he odds are that good of a bill on this topic getting approved, you might want to contact our elected officials to participate in the discussion.