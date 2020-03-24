Monday, the Kittitas County Health Department issued a stay-at-home order for Kittitas County. Later in the day, Gov. Jay Inslee issued the same order for the state.
For many county families, stay-at-home will involve some readjustments. K-12 students are already at home. College-age children are most likely back at home as campuses across the county have requested students who have left, not return. Many parents are at home, some working from home and some not.
There are exceptions to the stay-at-home order for specific professions.
From a practical standpoint, it is possible to have a parent(s), at-home college student and a K-12 age student all jockeying for computer time (if the family has a computer and internet access).
Families that typically are in a constant state of motion with school, professional, recreational, sporting and social commitments causing various family elements to cross paths only at meals times, if lucky, now are static and enjoying extended interactions.
The Center for Disease Control has suggestions for people and families dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.
n Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
n Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
n Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
n Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
On tip that’s mentioned often by experts, which specifically applies to families with children at home in what feels like and extended spring break and/or super early start to summer vacation, is to keep to a routine and a schedule. That means just because no one has to get up early to go to work and/or school does not mean everyone should sleep in until noon (that really only applies to teenagers and their magical ability to sleep).
Routines help keep people grounded and healthy, which is critical at a time when routines have been shattered.
One of the nice things about living in Kittitas County is if you find yourself in the stay-at-home mode — and you are not sick — you can get outside, feel the sun and wind and breathe the air while maintaining recommended social distancing standards. We’ve all seen photos of people in far more populated areas gathering in large groups, in essence defeating the purpose of closing down schools, restaurants and other public gatherings.
In Kittitas County, people are more likely to get outside this time of year to hike, bike, fish or some other type of outdoor recreation that can easily be done within the social distancing guidelines.
The best plan of attack against COVID-19 is limiting its spread. The best way to do that is to limit interactions and that means staying at home. If we do what we need to do, it will save lives.