This past weekend should have been Dachshunds on Parade with those adorable wiener dogs putting up with the crazy costume ideas of their owners. A couple of weekends before that, Easton would have been bursting with its annual Memorial Day weekend celebration.
About this time of year, organizers are putting the final touches on the Pioneer Days for the Fourth of July weekend in the Upper County.
Looking a bit further ahead, music fans would be scanning the lineup for Jazz in the Valley in late July to see what bands they had to see.
The list can go on and on. Whatever events you typically enjoy each summer are likely not happening, or not happening in the same manner, this summer.
Of course, still out there are the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo over Labor Day weekend.
It is important to keep in mind that even if these events occur, they will be modified. Kittitas County entered Phase 3 of the state’s recovery plan this week. Guidelines call for staying in each phase at least three weeks. Phase 4 allows for large sporting events, but even in Phase 4, six-feet social distancing is required, which recalculates seating capacity.
Also, according to Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson’s Facebook Q&A, the state has not released the criteria for advancing into Phase 4. It is only June 25 so there is time for this to come together, but organizers may not know one way or the other until close to the Labor Day weekend.
Readers of Jon Guddat’s Under the Hat column will know that rodeo is still taking place in some locations — notably the Dakotas and Montana. But many of the traditional Northwest rodeo set for the summer have cancelled.
Ellensburg is part of a circuit and benefits from competitors being clustered in the Northwest at that time of year. It creates a scenario where either competitors do not come to Ellensburg because there are no other rodeos nearby, or that all competitors come to Ellensburg because it is one of the few chances to make serious money needed to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas.
All these events are losses in terms of the economy and our lifestyle. The one plus is Kittitas County remains an outdoor recreation area and that opens up more under Phase 3. If you are person looking for something to do this summer, outdoor recreation may to the safest, healthiest activity.
Even though people are excited about the opportunities opening up as the county advances through the phases, there must also been an understanding that the impact of what we’re experiencing will be long term.
What that means is we will need a concerted and continuous effort to support each other, our business community and our community and nonprofit groups that do so much work.
This is not the summer anyone envisioned, but getting through it together is the best way to ensure that there will be better summers to come.